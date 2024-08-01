A Peek Into the Alleged Extramarital Affairs of the Trump Family

The Trumps and Their Reported 'Affairs'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Ralston

Donald Trump's controversial connections are an integral part of his image, and people will continue to associate him with them. The real estate mogul from New York City gained national notoriety in the 1980s due to the intense media attention surrounding his first divorce, which was caused by an alleged extramarital romance with a model. But he's not the only Trump family member to be surrounded by extramarital affairs scandals. Donald Trump Jr.' purported links to a former participant and Tiffany Trump's alleged involvement with Secret Service agents have been the subject of several rumors. Some of the other members of the clan also have fascinating tales to tell.

1. Donald Trump Jr. Alleged Affair With a ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ Participant

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Stefan T. Jeremiah-Pool

Donald Jr. and Aubrey O'Day first bonded, when she was a competitor and he was an advisor on the program. In 2012, Donald Trump Jr.'s wife Vanessa found some texts between Donald and Aubrey O'Day, a previous participant on Celebrity Apprentice. This led to the sudden end of what was supposedly an affair between the two. One insider told People, "This is how Vanessa found out and the affair ended. To Don Jr. [the affair] was very exciting. Aubrey was very, very into Don. He liked her but she was definitely more keen on him."

2. Vanessa and Tiffany Trump Alleged Affairs With Secret Service Agents

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

As per The Guardian, during Donald Trump's presidency, a book said that his youngest daughter Tiffany, and daughter-in-law Vanessa had suspicious ties with the Secret Service members assigned to their protection. According to Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig's book Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service, the youngest daughter of former president and the now-ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr. both grew 'inappropriately — and perhaps dangerously — close' to members of the security detail.

3. The Alleged Affair of the Previous President With Marla Maples

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Tom Gates

The beginning of Donald Trump's affair with Marla Maples caused intrigue and controversy. In 1989, Donald and Ivana's marriage was rocked by rumours of an affair with a young model, and the marriage eventually ended in a high-profile divorce. Despite conflicting narratives and widespread interest, the affair and its aftermath revealed the intricate relationships inside the Trump family and captivated the media, as pointed out by Nicki Swift. In 1991, two years after Ivana and Donald's divorce, the ex-president got married to Marla. In 1997, they announced their divorce.

4. Alleged Affair With Stormy Daniels

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by JC Olivera

Stormy Daniels first met Donald Trump in 2006 at a golf event. In a 2018 interview with CBS 60 Minutes, it was revealed that Daniels met up with Donald in his hotel room where they had a brief chat. She added, "It started off — all about him just talking about himself. And he's like — 'Have you seen my new magazine?'" The ostentation shown by Donald failed to impress Daniels. Rather, she spanked him after humorously asking him to remove his trousers, which he dutifully did. She added, "And — from that moment on, he was a completely different person. He quit talking about himself and he asked me things and I asked him things and it just became like more appropriate."

5. Affair Claims by a Playboy Model

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Stephen Maturen

Karen McDougal, a former Playboy model, said in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper that she and Donald had an affair for ten months after meeting at a Playboy Mansion party. According to McDougal, she went to see Donald on many occasions, and he even took her to Trump Tower. The model stated, "We went into the back entrance, and at that point I realized where we were going, and I said, 'Aren't you afraid to bring me here?' He's like, 'They won't say anything.' I'm like, 'OK.' So, we went upstairs and we looked around."