Here's A Timeline Consisting of All The Ups And Down Of Jenelle Evans' Life

Jenelle Evans has faced numerous challenges in recent years. Many became familiar with her when she appeared on the show 16 and Pregnant in 2010 after giving birth to her first baby. Her life has consistently drawn attention due to tumultuous relationships, intense custody battles, and legal issues, keeping her constantly in the spotlight. Not only is she the most controversial personality in the Teen Mom world, but she's also among the most scandalous figures in reality TV history. Her inclination towards drama and chaos has made her a standout reality star. Considering the multitude of events in her life, we're here to delve into the entire saga.

1. 2010 - Evans Starred On 16 And Pregnant But Was Arrested Later That Year

Evans was introduced to the world through her appearance on 16 and Pregnant in 2010, marking her television debut in the first episode of MTV's second season of the show. Amidst grappling with the challenges of early motherhood, she faced estrangement from her son's father, as disclosed by Entertainment Tonight. Relying heavily on her mother, Barbara, Evans entrusted her with the parental care of her baby while navigating her struggles with addiction. Additionally, she encountered legal issues, having been arrested alongside her then-boyfriend for an alleged break-in at a local residence, coupled with accusations of drug possession. This led to her receiving a sentence of one year of probation.

2. 2011 - She Got Into a Fight With Brittany Truett and Was Arrested Again

Evans had a turbulent, on-and-off relationship with Kieffer Delp that persisted for years. During a particular incident, she believed her former best friend, Brittany Truett, had shown interest in Delp, leading to a physical altercation where Evans allegedly punched Truett. This incident was captured on camera, prompting an investigation by the District Attorney's office and resulting in Evans serving jail time. Subsequently, in August of that year, she faced another arrest, this time for violating the conditions of her probation stemming from a prior October 2010 arrest. The violation was reportedly due to testing positive for marijuana and opioids.

3. 2012 - Became a Cyberstalker, Double Arrests and New Romance

In January 2012, she faced arrest for reportedly making harassing phone calls and issuing threats to her ex-roommate, Hannah Inman. After posting a $1,000 bond, she was released. Within a week, she was arrested once more for allegedly breaching a domestic protection order by attempting to contact her roommate, according to E! News reports. Following this, her former employer claimed that Evans cyberstalked him, leading to another arrest. Meanwhile, despite accepting Gary Head's proposal, she later accused him of stealing a necklace from her. During an argument, she called the police when he allegedly hit her. However, the situation took a turn when the police arrested Evans for charges involving possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a controlled substance. Subsequently, she entered into a relationship with Courtland Rogers, and the couple tied the knot in December of that year.

4. 2013 - A New Tinder Match, Drug Use, Charged For Breach of Peace

In early 2013, Evans and Rogers had a conflict, leading to their split, and she entered rehab once more in February. Following rehab, she rekindled her relationship with her estranged husband. However, by April, Evans faced arrest for alleged heroin possession, possession of related items, and an alleged assault on Courtland, who was also arrested on similar charges. During this time, Evans suffered a miscarriage and vowed to cut off all communication with Courtland. Shortly after, she connected with Nathan Griffith through Tinder. Later in August, she failed a drug test ordered by the court, resulting in another period in jail. In December, while pregnant, Evans was arrested for breaching the peace following a disagreement with Griffith.

5. 2014 - Blessed With Second Baby

In June 2014, Evans and Griffith welcomed their son, Kaiser "Kai," into the world, marking a new chapter in their tumultuous relationship. Griffith’s proposal the following January couldn't salvage their turbulent romance, leading to a brief engagement. The couple's constant clashes fueled their decision to part ways. Post-breakup, they entered a contentious custody battle, navigating the complexities of co-parenting. Eventually, after a period of negotiations and emotional turmoil, they managed to establish a settled agreement regarding their son's custody arrangement.

6. 2015 - A Minor Arrest, Domestic Violence Charges, Fighting Over Her Ex, and A New Date

At the beginning of 2015, Evans encountered legal trouble in Myrtle Beach, S.C., facing arrest for driving without a license. The situation escalated in May when she was arrested again, this time for alleged domestic violence involving her former fiancé, Griffith. After voluntarily surrendering to the authorities, her ex-fiancé opted to drop the charges. However, later in the year, she faced her third arrest following an alleged altercation with Griffith's new partner, who reportedly hurled a glass at her. Despite the accusations, a jury found her not guilty of the assault charges. Meanwhile, Evans formed a relationship with David Eason after meeting through Tinder.

7. 2016 - Welcomed Baby Number Three

In January 2017, Evans embraced the arrival of her daughter, Ensley, marking her first child with Eason, who brought two children from previous relationships into their blended family. Announcing through social media, she shared a snapshot capturing a moment lying in a hospital bed beside Eason, expressing their excitement for the newest addition to their lives. She wrote on Instagram, “Time to introduce the world to our baby girl soon, Ensley Jolie Eason. She will be arriving Jan. 28th. We couldn’t be any happier!" Following this, they proceeded to become engaged in the subsequent month, culminating in their marriage ceremony in September of that same year.

8. 2018 - The Most Dramatic Year For Evans

Evans faced intense criticism after Eason posted a video of her shooting an AR-15 rifle right after the Parkland, Florida tragedy. She later revealed testing positive for THC after her daughter's birth, prompting checks from Child Protective Services. Furthermore, Eason's dismissal from Teen Mom 2 followed alleged derogatory tweets targeting the LGBTQ+ community. In July, footage of Evans wielding a gun during a road rage incident aired, to which she implied that her son had fabricated the story. Despite wanting to leave Teen Mom 2, she lacked other options. Meanwhile, hospitalized in October amid assault rumors, she refuted the claims.

9. 2019 - A Drunk Misunderstanding, The Dog Killing Incident, and More

In her emergency call to 911, she reported that her husband had assaulted her. However, in a conversation with her mother, Evans mentioned that the whole incident was a misinterpretation due to her being drunk. Later, tensions rose again when she claimed on Instagram that Eason had shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget. He later indicated the dog had bitten their daughter, seemingly confirming the allegations. Yet, police investigating the animal cruelty reports found no evidence of him killing the dog. Evans was unexpectedly dismissed from Teen Mom 2 and shortly after, Child Protective Services intervened, removing their children from their care. Eventually, two of her three children were returned to her, while the legal custody of Jace remained with her mother.

