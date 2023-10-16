Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans has been involved in a custody dispute over her 14-year-old son Jace after he ran away from her care three times and accused her husband David Eason of abuse. The MTV star has temporarily lost custody of her son while the CPS conducts an investigation. Jace was released to his grandmother on October 10 after spending more than a week in a North Carolina hospital, according to an insider who spoke exclusively to The US Sun. Since then, Evans has been posting cryptic messages on social media, criticizing her mother. In her latest Facebook post, the reality star shared a quote that read: "Silence is Golden" with a sparkle and raised hands emojis.

According to a close source, David is forbidden from having any proximity to the teen and Jenelle is not permitted to visit or speak to Jace until he initiates contact. When contacted for a comment Jenelle's spokesperson only mentioned: "Jace is visiting with Barbara." Teen Mom alum was also seen acting out the lyrics of Billie Eilish's smash tune Happier Than Ever in a recent video posted to Instagram and TikTok. Among the song's lyrics the words: "I don't relate to you" stand out. Evans is then seen scrolling through a collection of images on her iPad that includes news stories about her kid eluding her, text conversations, and more. She captioned the post: "#DearMom."

As per the US Sun, the most recent attics, however, backfired on Evans as she received harsh criticism from fans for how she treated her mother. "Dear mom I hate you for taking care of my kid and making sure he was safe his whole life," one fan commented. A second fan criticized: "You're mad at your mom for protecting your kid when you can't? Lol. Mad at the wrong person." "You're entirely too old to continue blaming your mother for all your mistakes in life," a third fan slammed. Fans continued to call out the MTV star on Reddit, "Oh pray tell Jenelle what are we going to find out?" one fan wrote. They also posted a screenshot of the video's comments section, where a commentator was seen inquiring: "Why are you blaming your mom?" To which Jenelle had responded: "You'll find out soon enough."

It has been reported earlier that Jace had remained absent from school since August, a close source had revealed: "Jace hasn't been in school since August. While he was with Jenelle, he would be home alone all day." A second source had added that Kaiser, Jenelle's second son, had also been suspended. "Kaiser was suspended from school for a week recently. He's in third grade. It's not normal at all." The source added: "The kids are acting out and it's a total cry for help. Everyone is sitting tight and hoping more will be revealed since Jace was removed."

