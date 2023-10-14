Britney Spears is in serious trouble with the traffic police!

Britney Spears was pulled over by the police back in September, and they found that her license was missing, according to court records obtained by Page Six. The princess of pop, 41, is said to have committed two infractions on September 10 and owes $1,140 as a result, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Spears was issued two violations, according to court documents: one for not possessing a valid license and another for neglecting to present an officer with evidence of insurance. But in an exclusive statement to Page Six, her defense lawyer Mathew Rosengart claims that “Britney at all times had a license and insurance; this is the functional equivalent of a parking ticket.” The Piece of Me singer "had and has insurance and a license," a second insider confirmed.

Spears' right to drive her own car was restored just a few months before her contentious conservatorship was ended in November 2021. She revealed to Judge Brenda Penny in an intense court appearance in June of that same year, “All I want is to own my money and for this to end and for my boyfriend to be able to drive me in his f—ing car,” explaining the controlling and restrictive measures Jamie Spears, her father and former conservator, had placed upon her.

Spears' run-in with traffic violations was followed by a home visit from police officers later that month. After a troubling video of the Circus singer dancing with knives went viral in late September, Page Six verified in late September that police had visited the artist in her Thousand Oaks, California, estate on September 27.

“Somebody close to Britney had seen the video posted on social media, where she’s dancing and twirling with knives in her hands, and they were really concerned for her mental well-being,” Captain Dean Worthy of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office previously told us of the person who placed the call.

According to court documents of the traffic violations, the Criminal singer has a scheduled “appearance” and “due date” on October 24, which is also the day her long-awaited memoir, The Woman In Me, is scheduled to be released. But a source exclusively spoke to Page Six to clarify that there isn't a court appearance and that any unpaid bills may be paid online.

Even though the Princess of Pop had a big book release on that day, Page Six exclusively revealed in September that she would not be participating in promotional press interviews. She has received “offers” for in-person interviews, a source said to the outlet at the time, but she “doesn’t want to do anything.” The source added, “She’s a free woman. She’ll decide. It’s her choice.”

