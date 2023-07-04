Caitlyn Jenner Slams Desantis’ ‘New Low’ for Campaign Video Targeting Trump’s Comments on LGBTQ Rights

Caitlyn Jenner has strongly criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' campaign for a recent tweet posted by them. She called it a "new low" in attacking former president Donald Trump's past comments about the LGBTQ+ community. In a tweet, Jenner expressed her dismay, stating, "DeSantis has hit a new low. But he's so desperate he'll do anything to get ahead — that's been the theme of his campaign. You can't win a general, let alone 2028, by going after people that are integral parts of the conservative movement! #MAGA."

The controversy began when DeSantis' campaign tweeted a video that featured images of Jenner—who publicly came out as a transgender woman in 2015—alongside Trump's remarks stating he was "fine with her using any bathroom she chooses" at Trump Tower. The video also included footage of Trump promising to protect LGBTQ+ citizens, saying he would do "everything in my power" to ensure their safety. DeSantis wrote, "To wrap up 'Pride Month,' let’s hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it…"

The video then transitions to focus on DeSantis, highlighting headlines that describe his policies regarding transgender individuals as "extreme," "draconian," "totalitarianism in disguise," and "unwarranted and un-American." Last month, DeSantis signed several bills targeting transgender individuals in Florida, such as restrictions on gender-affirming care for transgender children, a ban on transgender individuals using bathrooms according to their gender identity, and a prohibition on teachers and students using their pronouns at school, reports The Hill.

These actions from DeSantis and the video released by his campaign have drawn criticism from Republicans and LGBTQ+ groups alike. The Log Cabin Republicans, the largest GOP organization representing LGBTQ+ individuals, tweeted that DeSantis' message for his presidential campaign is "divisive and desperate," labeling the ad as "homophobic." Chris Christie, Republican presidential candidate, and former New Jersey governor, also criticized DeSantis and Trump, comparing the campaign ad to a "food fight" between teenagers.

DeSantis has hit a new low. But he’s so desperate he’ll do anything to get ahead - that’s been the theme of his campaign. You can’t win a general, let alone 2028 by going after people that are integral parts of the conservative movement! #MAGA https://t.co/92huAwXs7C — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 1, 2023

The video and its subsequent backlash highlight the ongoing tensions within the Republican Party regarding LGBTQ+ rights. While Trump's previous remarks implied that he supported the community, recent actions by him have shifted the tone to a more hostile stance. Trump has reportedly promised to ban transgender women from participating in women's sports and has titled gender-affirming care for transgender children as "child sexual mutilation."

This has caused division and criticism from within the party itself, as some Republicans and LGBTQ+ groups denounce the campaign's tactics as divisive and discriminatory. As the presidential campaign unfolds, it remains to be seen how these controversies will impact DeSantis' standing within the party and his broader appeal to voters, particularly those within the LGBTQ+ community.

