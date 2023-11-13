In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan, openly expressed her desire for her daughter Kendall Jenner to embark on the motherhood journey. The revelation comes after Kendall, Kris's eldest child with Caitlyn Jenner, openly discussed her fears about becoming a parent, per Mirror.

During the episode, Kris shared a dream in which Kendall had a baby, sparking a candid discussion about Kendall's feelings about having children. The 28-year-old model, who is the only Kardashian-Jenner sibling who does not have children, responded candidly about her future family plans. "Of course," Kendall responded. "Three max. I'm cool with two though." She then added, "I just want my kid to for sure have a sibling, I know that."

Kris expressed her desire to see Kendall embrace motherhood in a separate confessional, emphasizing her belief that Kendall would make an excellent mother. Kris said in her confession, "I know we're all different, but I would love to see Kendall have a baby. And she'd be such a good mommy." Kendall stated, "I swear I got this and I will give you a grandkid when the time is right and when it all makes sense perfectly."

Kendall's recent discussions about motherhood delve deeper into her previously shared anxiety concerns. Kendall revealed her anxiety issues to Scott Disick, the father of Kourtney Kardashian's three children, in a scene that aired two weeks ago. This revelation sparked a discussion about whether anxiety should be a barrier to parenthood.

Kendall expressed concern that her anxiety would worsen with age, making having children seem daunting. Scott, on the other hand, reassured her, saying that her anxiety should not prevent her from becoming a parent, despite acknowledging the inherent difficulties.

Kendall clarified her perspective on motherhood in the most recent episode, emphasizing a more traditional approach. Kendall spoke about her current enjoyment of life's freedoms and the ease of spontaneity as the conversation progressed. Kris's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, chimed in, noting that Kendall's carefree lifestyle is bound to change with parenthood.

Kendall, on the other hand, stated that she would not embark on the journey of motherhood with just anyone. Kendall agreed when Corey suggested marriage before starting a family, saying, "Exactly. I'm traditional I guess in that sense." Kendall's desire for a love life, a story, a wedding, and a fairytale is mirrored by her insistence on traditional values. Kris agreed, saying, "I love that," as reported by People.

Kendall shared her excitement for the prospect of having children in a recent cover story for WSJ. Magazine, but she stressed that the time wasn't right for her at the moment. The model, who has achieved significant success in her career, has hinted that she may leave Los Angeles to raise her family.

