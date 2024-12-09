9 Famous Women Who Turned Have Down Donald Trump's Romantic Proposals

Women Who Were Unimpressed By Donald Trump's Romantic Passes

Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States has had a rather colorful romantic life, including marriages and rumored affairs. Some women married him; some didn't. He got hitched thrice: to Ivana Trump, Marla Maples, and Melania Trump. However, the 77-year-old was severely plagued with extramarital affairs and sexual misconduct throughout his three marriages. Trump has made romantic proposals to several women, including some famous names. But they turned him down and also ensured the public knew about it.

1. Brooke Shields

Brooke Shields giving an interview. (Cover Image Source: YouTube | MSNBC)

Donald legally separated from his second wife, Marla Maples, in 1996. After that, he asked Brooke Shields out on a date. The 58-year-old actress revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she was on a film set when she received the 'proposal' call from Donald. Shields recalled, "He said, 'I really think we should date because you're America's sweetheart, and I'm America's richest man, and the people would love it." She denied saying that she already had a boyfriend.

2. Candice Bergen

Candice Bergen at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards. (Image Source: YouTube | New York Post)

Donald and Candice Bergen were students at the University of Pennsylvania. The Book Club actress went on a blind date with a young Donald as well. She described her experience on Watch What Happens Live and said he picked her up for the date in a burgundy limousine wearing a matching burgundy three-piece suit and burgundy loafers. With perfect aesthetics, she explained, "I was home very early; there was no physical contact whatsoever." And continued, "He was a good-looking guy—and a douche."

3. Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson explaining she ate her husband's 'Great British Bake Off' cake when drunk. (Image Source: YouTube | 'The Graham Norton Show')

During a Swedish television show, Thompson got a call in her trailer from Donald himself while filming the movie Primary Colors in the 1990s. She recalled, "I lift up the phone. 'Hi, it's Donald Trump here.' I said, 'Really? Can I help you?' And he said, 'Yeah, I just you know, I wondered if I could offer you some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers. They're really comfortable.'" He then asked her out for dinner, but Thompson said goodbye and hung up.

4. Princess Diana

Princess Diana during a visit to Russia. (Image Source: YouTube | ITN Archives)

After Diana split from Prince Charles in 1996, Donald tried to woo her, as revealed by Selina Scott, a former television journalist for the BBC. Scott wrote in a column in the U.K. newspaper The Sunday Times that Donald sent flower bouquets to Diana. She alleged, "Trump clearly saw Diana as the ultimate trophy wife." Diana began to feel like Donald was stalking her and didn't know what to do. However, nothing came out of his gifts for Princess Diana, reported PEOPLE.

5. Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek on a talk show. (Image Source: YouTube | 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'/NBC)

On The Daily Show, Salma Hayek revealed she met Donald at an event with her then-boyfriend, and the former President took their numbers. However, he only called the Mexican actress. She recalled, "He's inviting me out, and I'm like, 'What about my boyfriend? Am I crazy? Are you asking me out? You know I have a boyfriend." Donald responded, "He's not good enough for you." Hayek then told BuzzFeed she wouldn't date Donald "even if she didn't have a boyfriend."

6. Carla Bruni

Carla Bruni breaks down 13 looks from 1988 onwards. (Image Source: YouTube | Vogue)

Bruni was rumored to be the reason behind Trump and his then-wife Maples' divorce. Although he claimed to have had an affair, Bruni maintained that she never dated him. She said, "Trump is obviously a lunatic. It's so untrue, and I am deeply embarrassed by it all," reported the Daily Mail. "I have only ever met him once, about a year ago, at a big charity party in New York. And I haven't seen him since, of that I'm sure." She insisted it was fabricated.

7. Peggy Fleming

Peggy Fleming at the 1968 Winter Olympics. (Image Source: YouTube | Olympics)

Amid his relationship with ex-wife Ivana, reports allege Donald was involved with Fleming. She is a gold-medal-winning figure skater and was believed to be his mistress at the time. She was married and had two kids, so the rumors angered her. She clarified, "The rumor of my romantic association with Donald Trump is untrue, unfounded, and outrageous." She emphasized her feelings for Donald to clear any confusion, "I wouldn't even call him a good friend."

8. Catherine Oxenberg

Catherine Oxenberg in an interview. (Image Source: YouTube | E! Entertainment)

On the long list of women whom either Donald got involved with or who outright denied any association with the former president, Oxenberg is another famous name. She is an actress who starred in Dynasty and played Princess Diana, and she was reported to be another of Donald's conquests. However, Oxenberg also denied any romance with Trump (just like others). In 1990, she said, "It's a complete joke as far as I'm concerned. I hardly know the man," reported PEOPLE.

9. Carol Alt

Supermodel Carol Alt talks about how being healthy is more than just about being thin. (Image Source: YouTube | HuffPost Live)

Donald hit on so many women and many of them went on to completely deny any association with the real estate mogul. Another of his rumored paramours was the model Carol Alt, who was quick to refuse any 'budding romance' with the 45th President of the United States. But unlike others, Alt put rumors to rest in a rather creative way. She stated to her manager, "Donald Trump is a fortunate man, but he's not that fortunate."

This article originally appeared 1 year ago.