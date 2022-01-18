Bella Hadid Opens Up About 'Excruciating And Debilitating' Anxiety And Depression

Bella Hadid is getting candid about her mental health struggles. The 25-year-old Victoria's Secret model, who last year revealed on Instagram she's been battling "extreme depression and anxiety" since she was a teenager, further opened up her "excruciating and debilitating" depressive episodes in a recent interview with WSJ Magazine.
Speaking to the publication for its My Monday Morning series on January 17, the supermodel shared how she overcomes the anxiety of getting dressed every morning, while also shedding new light into the raw selfies of her crying which she posted in November.
Details below.