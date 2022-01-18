Bella Hadid Opens Up About 'Excruciating And Debilitating' Anxiety And Depression

While it may be hard to imagine that a fashion icon like Hadid has a hard time putting an outfit together in the morning, the 2016 "Model of the Year" confessed that her mental health struggles are why hasn’t used a personal stylist “in a long time.”

Noting that she's been sans stylist for "maybe two years now," Hadid explained that she was "in such a weird place mentally that it was really complicated for me to get out of the house and put an outfit together, especially with the anxiety of [paparazzi] being outside and all that."

However, the supermodel, who says she's now feeling "better," has slowly learned how to cope with her anxiety and tune out people's opinions about her personal style.

"In the last year, it was really important for me to learn that even if people talk about my style or if they like it or if they don't, it doesn't matter, because it's my style," Hadid told WSJ Magazine. "When I leave the house in the morning, what I think about is: Does this make me happy? Do I feel good in this and do I feel comfortable?"