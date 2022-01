According to reports by The Tennessean, and AL.com Barker was said to have attempted to run over two individuals who had left a party early Saturday morning. One of the individuals is believed to be Barker's wife.

The two victims were driving together in a vehicle, and were pulling into a property's driveway at the time of attack. It was then that Barker allegedly drove his own vehicle into them "at a high rate of speed attempting to hit them, but missed."

Barker fled the scene, but the victims contacted police, who later arrested Barker when he returned to the scene.