Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Yoga-Toned Abs Amidst NYE Party Promotion

World
Shutterstock | 673594

chisom

After much anticipation, the moment is finally here – Miley Cyrus’ hosted NBC NYE party is tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET. We, alongside her 156 million Instagram followers, have enjoyed the ride to this pivotal moment. Our favorite part of the promo runs was the FASHION, as we couldn’t get enough of Miley’s body.

The good news is she didn’t mind serving us body goals even though the pictures piqued our interests. If you’re wondering how she gets her abs so tight and defined, you’re in luck because we know the secret to Miley’s admirable physique.

The Latest

Devin Booker Opens Up On The Suns' Momentum Ahead Of Showdown With Celtics

Kemba Walker Gets Brutally Honest On His Poor Play And Getting Benched

WWE's Top 5 Baffling Releases Of 2021

Clippers Players Take A Shot At The Celtics Over Historically Bad Shooting Performance

College Football: Here's How Michigan Can Beat Georgia

Pre-NYE Promo Run Fashion

Shutterstock | 3316133

Miley’s promotional shoot dress for the NYE party took the cake of all her outfits. The shiny black cut-out dress flaunted her toned body from arms to abs to defined calves. The frilly number was equal parts sexy, fun, and formal as it exposed her multi-tattooed arms.

She styled her blonde hair in a signature mullet cut and finished her makeup with festive red lipstick. Gold open-toe slippers adorned her feet as she hiked up her right leg giving us a perfect angle view of her calves.

World

Kendall Jenner Breaks The Internet With Her Perfect Body

Sexy Swimsuit Leaves Fans In Awe Of Supermodel's Beauty

By chisom

Rehearsals In Figure-Hugging Playsuit

Shutterstock | 304693075

The Nothing Breaks Like A Heart singer cranked up the pressure in her figure-hugging short jumpsuit for rehearsals today. The black outfit had two oval cut-outs showing her smooth chest and mid-riff. At this point, the burning question on most fans’ minds is, “how can we get toned abs like Miley?”

She doesn’t do rigorous workouts in the gym, and neither has she had body augmentation surgery to the best of our knowledge. So, how does the singer/actor/host/all-around entertainer keep a body that gives supermodels a run for their money? The simple answer – Yoga.

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Flexibility With New Best Friend

Kate Beckinsale Celebrates The Holidays With Beloved Pets

Ashtanga Yoga

Shutterstock | 1486838

Real Yoga enthusiasts know there are different types focused on specific body parts. You can practice yoga for your mental health or build stamina depending on your personal preference, and Miley chose both with the Ashtanga variant. The 29-year-old builds core strength and cardiovascular fitness with this Yoga form.

Although she admitted to Jacked Gorilla that the process can be “really uninspiring because the teacher will say, ‘Oh, don’t worry that’s just going to take you 10 years, and you’re like, ‘Wait what?’” She, however, stuck to her guns and is well on her way to mastering the art.

Fitness Alone Won’t Cut It

Between abs workouts and yoga, Miley sticks to a healthy diet to compliment her efforts. Though her career path ensures daily workouts through performances and rehearsals, the Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree of 2021 understands that eating unbalanced meals can counteract her exercise.

In 2014, the LOL actress transitioned to a Vegan diet, cutting out meat, dairy, eggs, and fish from her meals. She believes by doing so that she’s avoided diseases and illnesses resulting from animal protein. Now you know Miley’s secret to maintaining ultra-toned abs. Maybe you’ll try it in the New Year? She did ask her fans about their New Year Resolutions. :-‘)

Read Next

Must Read

How Zendaya Got Over Her Fear Of Heights Thanks To Hugh Jackman

Why Did Former Besties Selena Gomez And Demi Lovato Grow Apart?

Why Olivia Wilde Was Terrified To Make Erotic Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling'

Kaia Gerber, Emily Ratajkowski And Kendall Jenner: Models As ‘Bookfluencers’

Jennifer Aniston Stays Bikini-Ready With This Workout

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.