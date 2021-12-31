Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Yoga-Toned Abs Amidst NYE Party Promotion

After much anticipation, the moment is finally here – Miley Cyrus’ hosted NBC NYE party is tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET. We, alongside her 156 million Instagram followers, have enjoyed the ride to this pivotal moment. Our favorite part of the promo runs was the FASHION, as we couldn’t get enough of Miley’s body.

The good news is she didn’t mind serving us body goals even though the pictures piqued our interests. If you’re wondering how she gets her abs so tight and defined, you’re in luck because we know the secret to Miley’s admirable physique.