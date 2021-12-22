How Much Did Miley Cyrus Make From ‘Hannah Montana’?

Hannah Montana catapulted Miley Cyrus to fame but did it also turn her into a multimillionaire? The 29-year-old Party in the U.S.A. singer reportedly has a net worth of $160 million thanks to concert tours, albums, TV shows, movies and fashion campaigns, but how much of her wealth came from the Disney series that started it all?

The show premiered in March 2006 and by 2008, at the height of its popularity, Cyrus was dubbed as one of the wealthiest kids in the world. How wealthy exactly? Scroll to find out.