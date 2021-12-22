What Are HoYeon Jung's Future Plans After The Success of 'Squid Games'?

Since the phenomenal success of the South Korean Netflix series Squid Games, actress HoYeon Jung — who played the role of Kang Sae-Byeok — has achieved global acclaim and recognition.

Even though it was her first attempt at acting, HoYeon is now recognised by her fans and followers from different parts of the world.

Before launching her acting career, the 27-year-old star was associated with the world of fashion modelling. And according to Teen Vogue, HoYeon has modelled for some of the top brands of the world, including Fendi, Versace Max Mara, Miu Miu, Chanel, Burberry, and Bottega Veneta, among others. In October this year, she was also chosen by Louis Vuitton as its new global ambassador.

Even though the success of Squid Game has opened up many opportunities for HoYeon, life has become quite overwhelming for her at the same time.

