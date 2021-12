Gemma’s white cocktail two-piece dress from the just concluded British Fashion Award was stunning. The British actress shared a late post of her wearing the Shushu Tong dress to her 2 million Instagram followers. Her caption included a tribute to the late Virgil Abloh for his innovative style and contribution to the fashion world.

Talking about the dress, the interesting bow detail on the top wasn’t the show stopper but the rain of Swarovski crystal on the applique cape. Gemma pulling her hair back into a low bun and leaving two tendrils in front gave the outfit a perfect finish. Shushu designed the rain of Swarovski into a bold bow to arrest our attention, and she succeeded.