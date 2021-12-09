NBA Rumors: Mavs' Luka Doncic Expresses Interest In Teaming Up With Ben Simmons

Since they were eliminated in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. After being blamed for their failure to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, Simmons has started finding his way out of the City of Brotherly Love and expressed his desire to play somewhere else.

Simmon's partnership with Sixers center Joel Embiid may not have produced an NBA championship title, but some NBA superstars have recently expressed interest in recruiting the former No. 1 pick to their team.

Luka Doncic Wants To Play With Ben Simmons

After Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic linked him to Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard, another superstar is reportedly open to the idea of joining forces with Simmons. In a Twitter post, Sixers writer Austin Krell revealed that Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has expressed interest in teaming up with Simmons.

"Luka Doncic is among the players to have expressed interest in playing with Ben Simmons, per source," Krell wrote. "That interest extends all the way back to the summer."

Mavericks Need Help

As of now, Doncic is yet to release a statement that will confirm or deny Krell's revelations. However, it wouldn't be a surprise if he's really interested in having Simmons in Dallas. Doncic may remain explosive on both ends of the floor, but the Mavericks obviously need more help if they are serious about reaching the NBA Finals and winning the NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.

As of now, Doncic and the Mavericks have lost seven of their last 10 games, sitting in the No. 7 spot in the Western Conference with a 12-12 record.

Ben Simmons On-Court Impact On Mavericks

Simmons may have gone through plenty of ups and downs last season, but he would still be an interesting addition to the Mavericks. Despite his shooting woes, the former Rookie of the Year remains a solid contributor on both ends of the floor. Aside from helping the Mavericks improve in rebounding and defense, his potential arrival in Dallas would also help them ease the burden on Doncic's shoulder in terms of scoring, playmaking, and ball handling.

Last season, Simmons averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 55.7 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Potential Trade Chips For Mavericks

Simmon's value may not be at an all-time high, but the Sixers are still expecting a decent return for their disgruntled superstar. According to Fox Sports, some of the potential trade chips that the Mavericks could use to acquire Simmons from the Sixers include Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Reggie Bullock.

"Any potential move to the Mavericks could also hinge on the future of Kristaps Porzingis, as it is hard to see Dallas being able to offer much else up unless part of a three-way swap," the report reads. "Tim Hardaway Jr and Reggie Bullock are options and keeping Porzingis could then allow him to focus his energy on improving his defence and efficiency."

