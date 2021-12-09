NBA Rumors: Mavs' Luka Doncic Expresses Interest In Teaming Up With Ben Simmons

Since they were eliminated in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. After being blamed for their failure to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, Simmons has started finding his way out of the City of Brotherly Love and expressed his desire to play somewhere else.

Simmon's partnership with Sixers center Joel Embiid may not have produced an NBA championship title, but some NBA superstars have recently expressed interest in recruiting the former No. 1 pick to their team.