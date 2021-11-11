Britney Spears Teases Versace Wedding Dress In Fairytale Gown

Britney Spears isn't walking down the aisle yet, but the pop princess just dropped a major hint over her wedding plans. Britney, 39, made headlines earlier this year for announcing her engagement to 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari, and a recent Instagram share brought an update, complete with Spears in a stunning and pink fairytale dress.

Also mentioned was that Donatella Versace is designing the blonde's wedding dress - Britney might have looked like a bridesmaid in the video, but she assured fans it's all a tease.