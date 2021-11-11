Britney Spears Teases Versace Wedding Dress In Fairytale Gown

Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears isn't walking down the aisle yet, but the pop princess just dropped a major hint over her wedding plans. Britney, 39, made headlines earlier this year for announcing her engagement to 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari, and a recent Instagram share brought an update, complete with Spears in a stunning and pink fairytale dress.

Also mentioned was that Donatella Versace is designing the blonde's wedding dress - Britney might have looked like a bridesmaid in the video, but she assured fans it's all a tease.

Being Made 'As We Speak'

Scroll for the post. The Grammy-winning artist, whose 2021 has included her legal dramas with dad Jamie Spears, is now eyeing up her wedding to personal trainer Asghari, whom she began dating in 2016.

Sharing stunning photos as she posed lounging around in a sheer, tulle, and fairytale-like pink dress - it was quite literally gorgeous - the "Toxic" singer sent out major celebration vibes in the floaty gown, with the closing slide coming in video mode and with added sparkle filters.

See The Dress Below

Wearing her long blonde hair down and clearly teasing the camera, Britney pulled the dress' train over her head to form a veil, then taking to her caption. She told fans:

"No … this is not my wedding dress 👗 bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak 🤫 …. Have a good night folks 🌙💖✨ !!!!"

"Icon behavior!" quickly came in from rapper Iggy Azalea. Meanwhile, fans called Britney and Donatella a "super duo OMG." Swipe for the gallery below, scroll for more.

Engagement To Sam Asghari!

Spears, twice divorced and raising her two sons in a co-parenting fashion with ex Kevin Federline, said she couldn't "f-cking believe it" as she flaunted her massive Cartier diamond ring in her engagement announcement.

“Their journey together has touched people around the world and we’re so excited to be a part of their forever … We are thrilled to congratulate Britney and Sam on their recent engagement," master jeweller, Roman Malayev told Page Six as photos of the ring went viral.

Addressing Her Weight

Britney, who has made headlines throughout 2021 for saying she wants to get "into shape" - also for feeling better when not smaller - has also been addressing her recent weight loss.

"Not sure why but I have a lot of videos and pics from the summer I never used because well I’m bigger … I know that sounds shallow as hell but if I get the balls to show you videos of how much bigger I was in comparison to now you’ll say damn too 😳🙊😂 !!!!" she wrote on October 21.

