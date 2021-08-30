Trending Stories
Channing Tatum's Appearance Worries On Date With Zoe Kravitz

Channing Tatum close up
Shutterstock | 842245
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Channing Tatum has sparked concern over his appearance as he is photographed enjoying a low-key coffee date with unofficial new girlfriend Zoe Kravitz. The 41-year-old Magic Mike actor, whose identity is Mr. Hunky, had fans thinking he doesn't quite look as he used to - zero complaints over how happy he seems with the 32-year-old Big Little Lies star, though.

Fresh photos showed Channing enjoying NYC streets and some coffee with Zoe, with the happy couple looking relaxed and definitely enjoying one another's company.

Magic Mike &....Mrs. Mike?

Channing Tatum in a suit
Gettyimages | Alberto E. Rodriguez

Scroll for the photos. Channing, so obsessed with his girlfriend, he follows four Zoe Kravitz fans accounts on Instagram, was seen with a big grin as he wore a baggy t-shirt covering a frame that might have gained a few pounds. The actor, sporting a buzz haircut, went casual in baggy jeans and sneakers, with Zoe seen in a braless blue sundress with spaghetti straps, plus stylish yellow shoes.

Both carried iced coffees, and it isn't their first sighting. Coffee was followed by a lunch date - the two have also made headlines for a cute bike ride complete with a PDA.

Scroll For The Photos

The images, circulated by The Daily Mail, now come with comments - seemingly, from users out to shame Tatum. One fan said the actor had "lost his looks," while another used a "fine wine" metaphor - sadly, not in a flattering way. Remarks also came in suggesting the ex to Jenna Dewan has gained weight - one fan wasn't having it, though, as they fired back:

"So what if he's put on a bit of weight? They are just people, after years of training and denying themselves, let them live." More after the photo.

A Perfect Match?

Zoe Kravitz in a dress
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison

While it isn't an IG-official situation, the two have now been spotted at least four times together. Rumors began in January 2021, not long after after Kravitz filed for divorce from husband, Karl Glusman after less than two years of marriage.

Tatum, meanwhile, ended things with singer Jessie J in October 2020 after nearly three years on-and-off. The 21 Jump Street star was married to actress Jenna Dewan for a decade. The two share daughter Everly, aged eight. More photos below.

Ex Jenna Dewan Reportedly Doesn't Care

DWTS face Jenna, who co-parents daughter Everly with Channing, is said to be unfussed at the rumored romance, one possibly stemming from the two co-starring in an upcoming movie. A source reporting to E! claims: “Jenna doesn’t get involved in who he dates. She wants the best for Channing and hopes that he is healthy and happy. She leaves it at that.”

Zoe filed for divorce from actor Karl Glusman in December 2020, one-and-a-half years after wedding. People denied she and Channing were dating in January - perhaps not the case, anymore.

