Kelly Ripa's Bikini Kiss Catches Ryan Seacrest's Eye

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Live! With Kelly and Ryan makes its own headlines via Kelly's recent time off, with the pint-sized blonde now back on the morning show she's hosted since 2001.

Shortly before dad of three Mark turned 50, Kelly took to Instagram in major throwback mode. Posting a locking lips snap dating back to 2011, the mom of three confirmed that couples who flirt together stay together, with the photo showing Kelly in an orange-piped and blue-pattern swimsuit as she passionately kissed "daddy" Mark.