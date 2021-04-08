Kelly Ripa's Bikini Kiss Catches Ryan Seacrest's Eye

Kelly Ripa kissing her 1996-married husband Mark Consuelos while stripped down to a tiny bikini has caught the eye of co-host Ryan Seacrest, and it looks like the 45-year-old approves of the blonde's PDA. Kelly, fresh from celebrating Mark's 50th birthday at the end of March, made quite the hoopla as she geared up to Riverdale star Mark hitting the big FIVE-OH, with Hollywood's favorite couple going PDA as Kelly updated for her 2.9 million Instagram followers. See what Ryan was thumbing-up below.