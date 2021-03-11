NBA Trade Rumors: Celtics Could Swap Tristan Thompson For LaMarcus Aldridge

San Antonio Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge is one of the veteran big men who are expected to change teams before the 2021 trade deadline. The Spurs may be currently in the playoff race, but rumors are circulating about Aldridge's nearing departure from San Antonio. According Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Coach Gregg Popovich recently announced that Aldridge and the Spurs have mutually agreed to part ways. As of now, the Spurs are reportedly engaged on several fronts with potential deals for the 35-year-old center.