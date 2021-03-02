The home featured in the iconic 1987 film Moonstruck which starred Cher, Nicolas Cage, Vincent Gardenia, Olympia Dukakis, and Danny Aiello is currently for sale.

The asking price is a mere $12.8 million.

According to the website Brownstoner, the building, which sits on the corner of Cranberry and Willow Streets, was as much a character in the film as the multi-generational Castorini family.

An Instagram post shared by New York City real estate agent Robert Khederian revealed the exciting news and also provided some insight into the Brooklyn Heights townhouse's impressive features.