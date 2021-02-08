Abigail Ratchford Showcases Bombshell Curves In Racy Lingerie With Chain Details

Abigail Ratchford thrilled Instagram followers with a seductive display of curves in her most recent upload on February 7. The internet vixen posed in sexy lingerie, flaunting her busty cleavage and rounded posterior as she turned her side to the camera. She parted her legs and put one hand on her backside, arching her back and shooting a smoldering gaze at the lens. Her elbow pressed against her bosom as she raised her arm, directing attention to her busty chest.

The voluptuous beauty showcased her assets in a skimpy lace teddy almost completely exposed her midsection. The backless number comprised of a balconette bra and minuscule bottoms that connected through a narrow strip of fabric in the front. Her bared flank was accentuated by a set of thin straps and chain details, which emphasized Abigail’s lean yet curvaceous figure. A garter strap embellished with metallic-gold chains ran along her hip, ensuring that all of her bodacious curves were highlighted.

The see-through lingerie was crafted out of an embroidered fabric whose elegant floral print and chic trimmings flattered Abigail’s buxom figure. The shoulder straps were also chains, although her cascading mane covered them up nearly entirely. Her long tresses spilled over her shoulders and décolletage, drawing the eye toward her tantalizing cleavage. Abigail tucked her hand behind her voluminous curls, giving off sultry vibes as she parted her lips in a provocative way.

The bombshell was snapped against a light-gray backdrop that made her baby-pink teddy and raven hair pop. The photo was cropped to her hourglass curves, merely teasing her shapely thighs.

Abigail made her caption all about the color of her lingerie, expressing her love for the look with a growing-heart emoji. Followers took a cue from the social media star, flooding the comments section with hearts.

“I pink I’m in love,” quipped Christine Quinn, followed by a string of two-hearts.

“So pretty,” Dorothy Wang described the look, also adding a couple of hearts.

“Whoa babe this is stunning,” chimed in Kindly Myers.

“Just wow,” another Instagrammer said of the sexy outfit. “Abigail you make it look extra special,” they added.

About 1,030 of Abigail’s online admirers left messages under the steamy snap, showering the model with compliments. The upload also racked up close to 87,900 likes overnight, earning her some well deserved viral attention.

The smokeshow recently tantalized her army of fans with a similar look, sharing her first-ever Instagram reel in which she smoldered in a pink snakeskin-print bikini decorated with chains. That post has racked up 78,200 likes and 1,500 comments to date.