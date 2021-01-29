‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kathy Jacobs, 57, Feels ‘Naked’ In A Black Bikini

Kathy Jacobs showed off the bikini body that made her a Sports Illustrated sensation at the age of 57 in a new series of six images. The gorgeous model spoke about her joy at being signed with a new modeling agency in the caption of the snap and spoke directly to her followers about some new and exciting things that have occurred in her life.

Kathy joked that she felt undressed as she posed for a sequence of five bikini images. She admitted she did wear any makeup for the photos and had not worked out in a while, but that didn’t seem to matter to her followers who hit the “like” button in appreciation over 4,000 times.

She demonstrated her expertise in connecting with the camera in the snaps seen below, a skill honed through her years as a professional mannequin in the ’80s with the Ford agency.

Kathy’s official Sports Illustrated page said she tried out for an open casting call for the SI Swimsuit issue at the age of 56 and subsequently made her debut as part of the magazine’s 2020 search. Since then, she has been busy with campaigns for Thirdlove undergarments where she worked alongside her daughter Abigail, and campaigns for Beauty Blender and Soji.

Kathy also appeared in the Miley Cyrus music video for “Mother’s Daughter.”

Kathy shared in an interview with Sports Illustrated that she had tried and failed as a petite model for over three decades before finally seeing her dream come true.

In the new snaps seen above, Kathy modeled a tiny black bikini. She raised her hands above her head, showed off her silver locks which were cut into a long bob, and displayed her lean legs which looked even sexier with the addition of high heeled black shoes. Kathy’s small waist appeared tiny as she modeled a low-cut string bottom that she tugged on in the lower center snap.

In the last photograph, the stunner wore a black tank with thin stripes that showed off her toned shoulders.

Kathy’s fellow Sports Illustrated model pals sent their congratulations including Haley Kalil and Christie Valdiserri.

Her followers adored the sassy snaps.

“You’re amazing! No makeup or tan needed. Such a pleasure working with you. Your energy fills the room and it’s so contagious. Keep inspiring,” penned one follower.

“You are a showstopper, gorgeous and inspiring,” claimed a second fan.

“You look absolutely amazing as always!!! So admire you, woman!!!!” wrote a third Instagram user in the comments section of the post.

“Congratulations for signing with an agency! Well deserved, dear!” expressed a fourth fan.