Jennifer Lopez Looks Absolutely Flawless In ‘JLO’ Crop Top On The Beach, Star Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

Jennifer Lopez is one of pop culture’s most iconic names and is celebrating the 20th anniversary of her J.Lo album on Instagram. The star is no stranger to wowing her fans and had her followers feeling nostalgic with her most recent upload.

The “If You Had My Love” chart-topper stunned in a crop top that featured a throwback image of her across the attire. Beside her face appeared her nickname, JLo, which a lot of people now refer to her as. The short-sleeved item of clothing showcased a hint of her midriff and was paired with white bottoms. Lopez kept her nails short for the occasion and accessorized with a gold chain bracelet, a watch, and small hoop earrings. She styled her blond hair in a high ponytail but left the front down to frame her face.

The 51-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Lopez was captured on the beach with her hands in her pocket. The Maid in Manhattan actress leaned back slightly and gazed to her left with a radiant smile. The entertainer looked absolutely flawless and was clearly glowing.

In the next slide, Lopez posed directly in front of the sea and a beautiful yellow sunset. She stared in front with a fierce expression while sporting a similar stance.

In the third frame, the MTV Vanguard Award winner scrunched up the bottom of her top with both hands while wearing a smile on her face.

In the fifth and final pic, Lopez showed off her side profile by tilting her head up to the right.

For her caption, the songstress thanked her fans for all their support throughout the years while she reflected on the 20th anniversary of her second studio album, J.Lo.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 3.7 million likes and over 22,500 comments, proving to be very popular with 139.8 million followers.

“Thank you for creating the way you do for all of life’s journeys! That’s such a gift to everyone. 20 years WOW!!!! You look only 20!” one user wrote.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” another person shared.

“I will always be here to support you in everything, I am very proud to be your fan and be able to accompany you. You are a wonderful woman and a great artist!” remarked a third fan.

“Been rocking with you from then to til now!!! Here’s to forever,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to Billboard, J.Lo became Lopez’s first album to top the US Billboard 200 chart.