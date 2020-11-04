Vanessa Christine Sizzles In An Orange Bathing Suit On Instagram

American model Vanessa Christine took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, November 4, and uploaded a very sultry snapshot, one which became an instant hit.

In the photograph, Vanessa rocked a light-orange bathing suit which perfectly accentuated her curvaceous figure. It comprised a crop-style bikini top, boasting thin straps and a low-cut neckline which showed off her enviable cleavage. The tiny garment also drew attention to her flawless décolletage. It included criss-cross detailing on the waist which highlighted her toned stomach.

Vanessa pulled the bottoms high on her waist. The front of the bottoms scooped down to flaunt her flat lower torso. The risqué ensemble also showcased her thick thighs.

She wore her brunette tresses down, swept her locks to the left side, and cascaded them on her shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a delicate gold pendant, small drop earrings, and multiple bracelets. The model also accessorized with a silver barbell in her navel.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured somewhere in Miami, Florida, which is Vanessa’s hometown. The shoot took place indoors, in front of a glass door. Some curtains could be seen in the room behind her. Vanessa stood straight and placed her hands on the doorframe. She slightly bent one of her knees, gazed straight at the lens, and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Vanessa informed users that her bathing suit was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that the brand sponsored the post.

Within four hours of posting, the snapshot amassed more than 16,800 likes. In addition, many of Vanessa’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared about 315 messages in which they complimented her incredible figure, pretty looks, as well as her sense of style.

“You’re living rent-free in my head, you golden goddess!! Your skin is flawless!” one of her fans commented.

“I think about you all day, every day!! You are the cutest girl in the world!” chimed in another user, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“Wow, you are so gorgeous and attractive. Your body is on fire, babe!” a third admirer remarked.

“You are one of the few models who can pull off all types of outfits with perfect ease. Amazing pic, love you!” a fourth follower wrote.

Others posted words and phrases like “so sexy,” “lovely,” and “marry me,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular followers, many other models also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation, including Aneeqa Farid, Cindy Prado, and Bicole Borda.