Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola, 19, Votes For The First Time In Family Photos

Kelly shared photos of the teen at the polls.

Kelly Ripa and her kids have cast their votes. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host took to Instagram this week to share photos of herself and her kids voting as her 19-year-old daughter Lola Consuelos celebrated her first election.

The collection of snaps posted on October 30 began with a look at Lola braving the rain as she proudly showed off her “I voted early” sticker. The teenager stunned with her brunette hair down and abided by New York laws amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by covering her mouth and nose with a maroon mask.

She stayed warm in a puffy black Adidas coat and held a large blue umbrella as the rain poured.

Kelly also included a selfie of the two of them as they huddled together under the umbrella. She wore a blue mask with an “I voted” sticker on the side and also got into the Halloween spirit in a black headband with cat ears.

The second shot showed Kelly’s oldest son, 23-year-old Michael, holding up his sticker indoors as he flashed a big smile. Kelly and her husband Mark Consuelos are also parents to Joaquin, who at 17 is too young to vote.

The final photo was a mirror selfie from the mom of three. She held her phone up to the reflective glass with a large “I voted early” embellishment on her phone case as she looked down at the screen. Kelly had her blond locks down and wore glasses as she held the device with both hands.

Kelly wrote in the caption that it was Lola’s first election and confirmed that she and Michael had cast their votes a few days earlier. She added the hashtag #vote2020 and urged her 2.9 million followers to check out the link in her bio to learn how they too could get their votes in early alongside three heart emoji.

The upload has received over 57,000 likes and 708-plus comments.

Mark missed out on the action with his family this year as he’s currently in Canada filming for Riverdale and under strict travel guidelines amid the pandemic.

The star has revealed how much she’s missing her husband of more than two decades on the ABC morning show, while the actor recently shared how well his wife knows him even while they’re thousands of miles apart.

In an Instagram Story earlier this month, Mark reacted after Kelly called him “irritating” on Live and asked how she knew what he’d eaten while home in New York.