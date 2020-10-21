‘DWTS’ Spoilers: ‘Villains Night’ Sets The Scene For A Scary Halloween-Themed Episode

Dancing with the Stars will set the ballroom ablaze for a special Halloween-themed episode that features some of the best villains ever seen in the film world, according to a press release that teased details regarding the upcoming night of spooky dancing and scary characters.

Just in time for Halloween, the paranormal will visit the Top 10 celebrity and pro-dancer couples as they find their inner villain and compete during this season’s Week 7. The show’s cold open will find show host Tyra Banks and the judges dressed up and experiencing their own horror when they find out the celebrities have turned into villains! Later, Tyra will enter the ballroom to the tune “Somebody’s Watching Me” by Rockwell.

Vying for America’s vote, each couple will dance to a different song, including “Disturbia” by Rihanna, “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado, and “In the Air Tonight” by VonLichten, among others.

The couples — with their dance choice, song, and villain-inspired costumes — are as follows.

Monica Aldama and Val Chmerkovskiy will dance a Jazz routine to “Fever” by Beyoncé, in a fashion that draws from the character of Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev perform a Paso Doble to “Disturbia” by Rihanna, dressed in a costume inspired by Disney’s Cruella de Vil from 101Dalmatians.

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten sway to an Argentine Tango to “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish, as they come to the ballroom in fashions that have a similar look to that seen in the film Bride of Chucky.

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber move to a Tango to “Take Me to Church” by MILCK, dressed in costumes inspired by the horror masterpiece Carrie.

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke groove in a Tango to “Psycho” by the Intermezzo Orchestra, in looks similar to that of Psycho‘s Norman Bates.

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong, seen above, move to a Paso Doble to “Maneater” by Nelly Furtado, in a look eerily like The Silence of the Lambs lead character, Hannibal Lecter.

Nelly and Daniella Karagach sashay to the Argentine Tango to “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd, in a look inspired by Friday the 13th villain Freddy Krueger.

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson demonstrate their skills at the Paso Doble to “Swan Lake Remix” by District 78, as characters from the film Black Swan.

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko perform a Paso Doble to “In the Air Tonight” by VonLichten, in a costume likened to Disney’s Maleficent.

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart demonstrate a Viennese Waltz to “Creep” by Vincent/Kimberly Nichole, with a look inspired by the horror classic, Dracula.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will add their commentary and scores to the aforementioned performances. An elimination will occur after fan votes are tallied and added to the judges’ overall scores. At the end of the evening, viewers will see which celebrities are up for elimination, and who stays in the competition and whose journey comes to an end.