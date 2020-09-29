Ana Cheri Snorkels In The Maldives, Showcases Her Phenomenal Figure In Red Thong Bikini

Model Ana Cheri spent some time in the Maldives recently, and judging from her Instagram page, she had a splendid time in the tropical paradise. Most of her updates feature her flaunting her curvaceous figure in revealing swimwear, and her most recent post was no different. On Tuesday, the brunette beauty shared a video that captured her snorkeling while scantily clad in a thong bikini.

Ana’s bikini was a bold red color. The top featured triangle-shaped cups that left a good deal of her ample chest exposed. The revealing bottoms had a low-cut front and thin side straps that were pulled high on her hips.

The video began with Ana stepping out of her bungalow onto a wooden deck. With snorkeling fins in her hand, she headed across the deck and down a flight of stairs that led into the ocean. The clip showed Ana from the front before moving to a view of her backside as she stepped down the stairs. The bronze skin on her nearly naked body glowed in the sunlight.

The clip jumped to a scene in which Ana was wearing her snorkeling mask as she posed on the steps. She leaned forward and puckered her lips while holding the rails to the ladder. The lens zoomed in, flashing a nice shot of her cleavage as well as her tight abs and curvy hips.

Ana put her booty on display in the next scene, which captured her from behind as she dived into the ocean with a big splash. The lens then followed the model as she swam in the pristine turquoise water. The video panned out on the scene, showing a magnificent view of the endless water meeting the sky.

The sexy post proved to be popular among Ana’s 12.5 million followers, with more than 29,000 of them double-tapping the like button within an hour of her sharing it to her account.

Dozens hit the comments section as well, doling out plenty of compliments.

“Honestly the Best Content Creator these are EPIC Enjoy the Maldives,” one admirer commented.

“You are a work of art,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“Bangin’ body. Really the best fit on IG,” added a third follower.

“These views are INCREDIBLE,” wrote a fourth fan.

Ana keeps her online audience delighted with a variety of photos and videos that show her rocking an array of outfits ranging from lingerie to sexy dresses. Earlier this month, she uploaded a photo that caught the popular influencer showcasing her figure in a formfitting set of activewear.