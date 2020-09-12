Georgia Fowler Rocks Tight Black Pants In New Photo Series

Georgia Fowler took to her Instagram page today to share a new, three-part photo series. She rocked a pair of tight, black pants for the occasion.

In the first photo, Georgia was photographed leaning on a red sports car with black rims. She gazed directly at the camera with a coy pout. Her top was shades brighter than the car, and it had an eye-catching design. It had a high turtleneck, long sleeves, and two geometric cutouts by her shoulders. She didn’t wear a bra. Furthermore, her pants had a tight fit and the fabric shone in the snaps.

Georgia completed her outfit with a pair of white gloves with black and red accents.

She wore her hair slicked back. Moreover, she accessorized with hoop earrings.

The photo shoot seemingly took place at night as the backdrop was dark. It was possible to make out a stone wall directly behind her. Georgia was well illuminated by the flash, and the lighting made her skin glow and look flawless.

In the second picture, the model was captured laying on her back on the hood of the car. She placed her right hand on the back of her head, and her other hand on the front of her hips.

And in the last shot, Georgia sat with her legs slightly apart as she bit her glove. She crinkled her nose and gave off a playful vibe. Her slender legs were particularly hard to miss.

She gave credit to Virgil Abloh and Mercedes Benz in the caption. In addition, she tagged Mercedes Benz of Australia.

The update has garnered over 9,000 likes so far. Many of her fans headed to the comments section to send their love.

“So beyond epic,” declared a follower.

“The planet is heating up. You’re partially to blame. ;),” joked a second admirer.

“Gal, If I could design a perfect lady physically and with your personality it would be you,” wrote a third social media user.

“Good photos and awesome Model…,” complimented another supporter.

Additionally, Georgia showed off her physique in another update on August 30. She sported navy blue lingerie from Calvin Klein, and her bottoms had a thick, lacy waistband. She accessorized with a necklace with a few charms and several silver rings. In the first part of the series, she sat on a dark couch and placed her hands by her waistband. She glanced up at the camera with a serious pout. Her hair was down in soft waves.