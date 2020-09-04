Claudia Tihan Leaves Little To The Imagination In The Tiniest Tie-Dye Bikini

On September 3, Claudia Tihan took to her Instagram page to upload a sultry snapshot that made her fans go crazy. In the latest upload, the 23-year-old model rocked a skimpy blue-and-white tie-dye bikini from Oh Polly that showed off her killer assets and enviable curves.

In the image, Claudia was photographed from her uppermost things up. She stood against a white wall with one of her shoulders higher than the other. The babe teased her fans further by tugging at her waistband. She tilted her head to the side as she gazed into the lens with a seductive expression on her face.

While the place she was at lacked ample lighting, the photographer used flash in the shot. The artificial light highlighted some parts of her body and made her tan lines look more prominent.

Claudia sported a bikini top that boasted itty-bitty triangle cups that were padded — obscuring her nipples from exposure. However, the garment was cut so small that it failed to cover the entirety of her shapely breasts. From certain angles, the model’s sideboob was on display. Floss-like straps went over her neck and around her back for support. Its deep neckline showcased her ample cleavage, which made some viewers happy.

She wore the matching bottoms that featured a teeny piece of fabric that covered only what was necessary. The strings that made up the waistband sat high on her waist, highlighting her curvy hips. Plenty of skin was exposed through its low-cut waistline, particularly her flat stomach.

As for her accessories, she sported a choker-style necklace and a pair of dainty earrings. She wore her dark tresses down in a center part and styled straight with loose waves that suited her nicely.

In the caption, Claudia wrote something about a birthday happening this month and tagged Oh Polly in the post. As of this writing, the share has received more than 110,000 likes and over 250 comments. A lot of fans and followers went into the comments section to shower her with various messages. Many of them complimented her toned figure. Countless others thought words were not necessary for expressing their thoughts about the picture. They dropped emoji instead.

“I am in love. You are breathtaking, honey. I think that is the best bathing suit you have ever worn. The smaller, the better to flaunt your amazing assets,” a follower wrote, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are so unreal, Claudia. You are insanely stunning and hot,” commented another fan.

“The hottest and prettiest goddess,” added a third admirer.