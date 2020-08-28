Camila Bernal Flaunts Attitude And Thick Thighs In Most Recent Instagram Update

Instagram model Camila Bernal took to her social media page on Thursday evening with a sultry snap of herself in a skimpy bikini that thrilled her 1.3 million followers. They also seemed to appreciate her sassy caption, in which Camila reminded fans that she seems to be a handful, in more ways than one. The post racked up just under 7,000 likes in the first hour after it was uploaded.

The brunette bombshell showed off her curves in a bright yellow bikini covered with a floral pattern featuring thin leaves and blue blossoms.

The top of the suit had an underwire bra design with a strappy embellishment that appeared to hold the two cups together and displayed lots of her alluring cleavage. Two spaghetti straps tied behind the back of her neck, helping to support the weight of her voluptuous breasts.

Camila’s bikini bottom also had an unusual bit of decoration that lent additional visual interest to the ensemble. The upper band encircled the most slender part of her slim waist, in line with her navel. A large, crescent-shaped cutout below displayed a portion of her taut belly and gave the impression of revealing more skin than was actually the case.

Both sides rose high over her impressively curvaceous hips, emphasizing the swell of her round booty beneath the straps.

Camila posed sitting on a wooden bench on the edge of a deck with her legs wide apart. She turned her lower body at a slight angle, allowing her right thigh to rest on the bench, and then let her left leg swing forward toward the camera. Her tiptoes barely reached the ground.

She toyed with her bathing suit bottom with her left hand, and raised her right arm into the air, appearing to shield her face from diffused light, or a sprinkling of rain, with an open hand over her forehead.

Camila’s long, dark hair was soaking wet and slicked straight back from her face. She dropped her chin and gazed at the camera as a tiny smile played upon her lips.

The spot in which she was photographed overlooked a small turquoise-colored lagoon surrounded by green trees. The shallow water appeared to be filled with tiny fish and an expanse of wide, flat rocks. Large spots of water and a few errant leaves dappled the deck below her.

Camila geotagged her location at Ginnie Springs, a stunning private park filled with natural springs outside of Gainesville, Florida.