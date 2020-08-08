Bianca Taylor Shows Off Her Rock-Hard Physique In Lacy Lingerie

Bianca Taylor is showing off her incredible physique in some revealing lingerie, and dishing out a bit of advice to her followers in the meantime.

The fitness model and social media sensation took to Instagram this week to share a series of pictures of herself wearing lacy lingerie and displaying her curves. The pictures, which include some NSFW language in the caption as well as some racy images, can be seen here.

The pictures showcased the California-based beauty’s washboard abs and rock-hard arms and legs, drawing a big reaction from her followers. The snaps attracted more than 20,000 likes and plenty of supportive comments, many appreciative of the inspirational words the model had to share with them.

“Unapologetically own who you are,” she wrote in the caption. “And if you feel like you don’t know who you are right now, create who you want to be.”

Many responded warmly to Bianca’s advice to her followers to be themselves, with some saying that the model has directly inspired them to do that. Some said that they followed her fitness journey, as Bianca often uses her social media presence to give some workout videos and other tips for them to promote health and wellness.

‘You are my inspiration to get my body back to what it was before I had 4 kids and let myself go!! I absolutely love how much you love yourself!! You are such a true beauty,” one fan wrote.

“And you always cheer up mah day,” another added, including a heart-eyes emoji, “go you, Lovely!”

Bianca is no stranger to sharing racy picture of herself online, with her Instagram feed regularly showing off her curvy physique, and often in lingerie. Just a few days ago, she posted another photo of herself rocking some strappy and equally revealing attire, again getting a big reaction from her fans.

It appeared that the images shared throughout the week were from the same shoot, as they all showed off the same background and were tagged to the same photographer.

Like the picture she shared late this week, Bianca often uses the viral attention she gets from these snaps to share some uplifting messages to her supporters, telling them to love their bodies and be happy with who they are. She also help them understand and adopt her own vegan lifestyle — often showing off the “Vegan” tattoo on her upper left thigh. The ink was visible in some of the racy lingerie photos that she shared in recent days.