Khloe Terae Flaunts Killer Legs In Plunging White Bodysuit During Greece Trip

Khloe Terae jetted off to Greece this week, and she shared a few photos from her adventure on Instagram on Thursday morning. The Canadian model posted a series in which she posed on a white staircase while rocking a high-cut bodysuit that did nothing but favors for her stunning curves.

The images showed Khloe perching on the side of the scenic stairs, which matched a pure white building attached to them. The only other color in the photo shoot came from the completely clear blue sky as the sun shone down on Khloe and highlighted her tan skin. She blended herself into her surroundings in her all-white one-piece.

Khloe’s ensemble featured a plunging V-neckline and thin straps that wrapped around her neck. The low-cut top did little to cover the babe’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Additionally, the back of the suit had a completely open concept as straps criss-crossed down her back. This put her sideboob completely on display.

The skintight fabric clung to Khloe’s flat, toned tummy. Cut-outs on both sides at the smallest part of her waist drew attention to her hourglass figure. Meanwhile, the lower half of the bodysuit featured cuts that came all the way up to her waist, fully exposing her famously long legs and pert derriere.

Khloe finished off the outfit with a few silver and gold bracelets on her wrists, as well as small hoop earrings. She wrapped a blue, gold and white patterned headband around her blond locks, which were tied up in a messy bun. A few strands were left out to frame her face.

In the first image, Khloe leaned against the building as she stood on the stairs with one hip cocked to the side in a way that emphasized her figure. She ran her hands through her hair and looked off into the distance.

Another image showed the babe sitting on the edge of the stairs with her legs spread apart. She pointed her toes to elongate her pins and curved her body once more. In the remaining shots, Khloe stretched out on the staircase. The photos were taken from the side, giving fans a glimpse at her round booty in the thong.

The post was liked nearly 4,000 times and received 80 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with the model’s fans. Many people expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” one fan said.

“I would fly to Greece with you any day baby,” another user added.

Khloe always marks her adventures with stunning photos on her Instagram feed. In another share, she did splits against a tree in a peach-colored bikini during a trip to Italy.