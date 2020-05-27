Sommer Ray Shows Off Stunning Curves In White, Pearly Corset & Thong On Instagram

Sommer Ray graced her fans with yet another sultry photoshoot on her Instagram feed on Wednesday afternoon. The model shared a massive series of images in which she sported an all-white corset ensemble as she posed on a set of stairs. The look did nothing but favors for her stunning curves.

The photos showed Sommer standing on a set of white marble steps. In some images, she hung over a glass balcony to the left of the staircase. Behind her, a white curtain could be seen. A few of the photos had artistic filters over them, but fans could still see a light shining down on Sommer. The beams highlighted her toned body as her white outfit amplified her tan skin.

Sommer’s look included a tight, strapless corset top embellished with white pearls. The curve-hugging piece featured a sweetheart neckline that did little to contain the model’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. The elegant fabric hugged her flat, toned tummy closely.

Sommer paired the corset with a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the thong remained low on her waist, revealing a bit of her toned abs. Meanwhile the sides tucked under the corset above Sommer’s hips and exposed her long, lean legs and pert derriere.

Sommer finished off the outfit with some white strappy heels, a pearl choker necklace, chunky pearl earrings, a gold bracelet and several silver rings. She also appeared to be sporting a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, red eyeshadow, and pink lipstick. Sommer wore her long, brown hair down in messy curls.

The first photo showed Sommer leaning on the stair railing as she squatted slightly, showing off the muscles in her thighs. Other images showed her hanging over the balcony with her back arched in a way that further emphasized her hourglass shape. The last handful of photos showed Sommer kneeling on the steps in a sideways position as she popped her round booty out. She played with her hair and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

The post garnered more than 230,000 likes and just over 1,200 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with Sommer’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You just blessed my eyes!” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“Poision or not you are definitely tasty,” another user added in reference to Sommer’s caption.

Sommer’s feed has been filled with similar photoshoots lately. Last week, the model rocked a strapless top and Daisy Dukes as she posed in a laundromat. That post proved to be just as popular with more than 1 million likes.