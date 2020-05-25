Toni Braxton, 52, Flaunts Her ‘Beach Body’ In Black Lingerie

Toni explained why she won't be going to the beach on Memorial Day.

Toni Braxton showed off her fantastic figure in a photo that she shared with her 3.3 million Instagram followers on Sunday. However, while the “Un-Break My Heart” hitmaker confidently declared that her body was ready for the beach, she revealed that she will not be spending any time in the sand and surf on Memorial Day.

In her photo, the 52-year-old singer stood in front of a full-length mirror. Toni held her phone up in front of her to take a selfie, and the resulting photo provided visual proof that she could totally rock and bikini if she wanted to. However, she was using lingerie, not swimwear, to flaunt her physique.

Toni wore a pair of tiny black underwear that left little to the imagination. The front of the panties featured sheer panels and a small half-circle cutout in the center. The garment also had thin side straps that sat down low on Toni’s shapely hips.

Toni wasn’t actually wearing a top. Instead, she was holding a black strapless bra up in front of her chest so that its unhooked back straps dangled down at her sides. The garment appeared to have molded cups and a sweetheart neckline, but Toni’s arm was blocking some of it from view.

The scantily-clad singer was baring her flat stomach, trim waist, toned thighs, and strong arms. Toni also looked ageless from the neck up. Her voluminous dark hair was styled in feathery waves that cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder. Her full lips were a glossy nude hue, and it looked like she was rocking sultry smokey eye makeup.

Toni’s photo was taken inside what appeared to be a massive closet full of open drawers. In the caption of her post, she revealed that she won’t be taking her beach body to the beach anytime soon because the COVID-19 pandemic has made her “too scared to go.”

Since it was initially uploaded, Toni’s photo has racked up over 79,000 likes. Her fans also took to the comments section to let her know that they appreciate getting to see her bikini body safe at home.

“Toni Braxton you are showing out!!” gushed one admirer.

“Oh they not ready for this body sis!!!!!” read another comment, which included a string of flame emoji.

There were also plenty of remarks about how unbelievably young the “You’re Makin’ Me High” songstress looked in her selfie.

“So you just gone be 25 forever? Is that the plan?” one fan remarked.

While Toni’s fans were thrilled by her post, her sister, Tamar, seemed to see it as cause for concern. She asked Toni if she was “okay” and wrote that she was coming to check on her.

Toni may eventually get the chance to show off her amazing figure in a wedding dress. The Braxton Family Values star has said that she and Bryan “Birdman” Williams plan on getting married this year.