Celeste Bright Sizzles In Pink Zip-Up Tube Top And Skimpy Bikini Bottoms

Celeste Bright took to her Instagram account on Thursday, May 14, to tease her 668,000 followers with a new update of herself in a revealing outfit, much to their delight.

Bright wore a light pink tube top featuring a gold-colored ring zipper on the front. The top had a ruched bodice that added texture to her outfit. Its neckline sat low on her chest, flaunting a bit of her tan lines. As she revealed in the caption, the garment was from Fashion Nova, a brand she often partners up with.

On her lower body, she had on a pair of string bikini bottoms in white, which helped to accentuate her tan complexion. The bottoms boasted thin straps that tied into bows on the sides that dangled onto her hips. Bright wore the sides pulled up high on her body, baring her hips.

The two-photo slideshow captured Bright indoors as she struck two different poses. In both she sat in a stylish chair with a metal back. For the first, she faced the camera in a three-quarter stance angling her right profile at the camera. Her legs were close together as she placed her hands on her thighs. Bright shot a coquettish glance into the lenses with her lips pouted.

The second photo featured Bright looking to the left as she playfully pulled a strand of hair. She wore her blond highlighted tresses in a middle part and styled down in natural-looking waves. Bright appeared to be wearing black mascara and a dusting of bronzer on her cheekbones. She accessorized her look with a sparkly choker necklace and gold hoop earrings.

Bright’s fans immediately reacted to the post, liking it more than 3,300 times and leaving upwards of 60 remarks in the comments section in under a half hour. They used the occasion to compliment Bright on her overall beauty and outfit.

“[L]ooks good in every color,” one user wrote.

“[W]orks well with you,xoxo,” replied another fan.

“I love the zipper in the front my dear,” a third admirer offered.

“And the heart goes thump de thumped,” added a fourth fan.

Bright recently took to the social media app to share a snapshot of herself clad in a multicolored bikini as she posed at the beach, as The Inquisitr has noted. The two-piece featured yellow and blue sections and black trim. The tiny top clung tightly to her bust and showcased her muscular arms and shoulders. The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips.