Laurence Bédard Flaunts Incredible Curves In Plunging Crop Top & Skintight Leggings

On Monday, May 11, Canadian model Laurence Bédard started off the workweek by sharing a sizzling snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

The photo shows the 26-year-old posing in a white-walled room before a large glass door leading out to what appears to be a patio. Laurence flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging black crop top with a front tie and matching leggings from the clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. Her incredible cleavage nearly spilled out of the low-cut top. The revealing ensemble also showcased her toned midsection and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. Fans could also get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. The Instagram star accessorized the sexy look with gold hoop earrings and a delicate pendant necklace.

The blond bombshell pulled back her short hair and wore it in a deep side part. She appeared to have on a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application seemed to feature sculpted eyebrows and voluminous lashes. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

For the photo, the tattooed model stood with her shoulders back as she tugged on her top’s tie. She gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova by tagging the company. She also insinuated that drinking coffee and wearing the “cute” ensemble brought a smile to her face.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 15,000 likes. Many of Laurence’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow! [A]lways pretty in your [photos],” wrote a fan, adding a smiling face, thumbs up, and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Beautifully stunning. You’re so d*mn cute. Cheers!” added a different devotee.

“Very beautiful and gorgeous,” said another follower.

“Wow absolutely gorgeous natural beauty at [its] finest right there,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on Instagram. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore a tiny bikini adorned with rhinestones. That post has been liked over 100,000 times since it was shared.