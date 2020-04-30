CJ Sparxx Opts To Go Braless Wearing A Revealing Crop Top & Some ‘Stretchy Shorts’

CJ Sparxx let it all hang out in her latest Instagram snap on Thursday morning. The model flaunted her enviable curves while revealing that some comfortable clothes were a “must” have during quarantine.

In the stunning shot, CJ looked smoking hot as she rocked a pink crop top. The shirt boasted long sleeves and a revealing lace-up element in the front. She opted to go braless under the garment, exposing her massive cleavage.

She added a pair of matching high-waisted shorts that clung to her curvy hips tightly while showing off her tiny waist and killer legs in the process. Her flat tummy and toned abs were also on display in the pic.

CJ posed outside while soaking in some sunlight. She had both of her hands in her hair and tilted her head towards the ground with her eyes closed. In the background of the shot, a clear blue sky and some green foliage can be seen.

CJ had her long, dark hair styled in sexy curls that she lifted off of her neck with her hands. The strands fell wildly behind her and brushed over the top of her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup. The application included long lashes and black eyeliner. She added pink eye shadow and sculpted brows to define her features even more.

She gave her face a warm glow using pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and chin. She completed the look with dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

CJ’s 836,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 6,800 likes within the first 10 hours after it was published to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section, leaving nearly 200 messages.

“Your quarantine body is magnificent,” one follower wrote.

“You are the sweetest hottie,” remarked another.

“Your smile is fair enchanted and magnificent,” a third social media user stated.

“Looking hot honey and amazing as always,” a fourth comment read.

CJ has proven that she’s not shy about showing some skin in her online snaps, and often flaunts her figure in sexy outfits like skimpy lingerie, plunging tops, and racy bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, CJ most recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she rocked a barely-there electric blue monokini in her latest post. That snap has pulled in more than 14,000 likes and over 330 comments to date.