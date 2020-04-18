Lyna Perez Goes Full Bombshell In A Soaking Wet See-Through Top & Gold Bikini Bottoms

Lyna Perez rocked an eye-catching look for her most recent Instagram pic on Saturday afternoon. The model showcased her curves while spending a day at the pool.

In the snap, Lyna grabbed attention wearing a white tank top, which she had knotted in the front. The thin spaghetti straps showed off her toned arms and shoulders. The shirt was also soaking wet and gave fans a peek at her bare chest underneath.

She added a pair of skimpy gold bikini bottoms, which rested high on her curvy hips and accentuated her tiny waist. Her flat tummy and abs were also on full display. She accessorized the look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

She posed in front of a swimming pool with one hip pushed to the side. One hand came up to grab at her top, while the other rested on her thigh. She tilted her head and gave a flirty smile into the camera. In the background, tons of green foliage can be seen, as well as a clear, blue sky.

Lyna had her long, dark brown hair parted in the center and pulled up into a high ponytail on top of her head. She left her bangs loose to frame her face while the rest of her straight strands fell down her back and grazed her shoulder.

She also rocked a gorgeous makeup look for the shot. The application included darkened brows and pink eye shadow, as well as black eyeliner and thick lashes to emphasis her eyes.

She complemented her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She completed the glam look with bright pink lipstick.

Lyna’s over 4.9 million followers wasted no time showing their appreciation for the pic. The post pulled in more than 51,000 likes in the first 45 minutes after it was shared online. Fans also rushed to the comments section to leave over 1,300 messages for her.

“Perfect is the perfect word,” one follower declared.

“Hi! Absolutely incredibly stunning love!! So hot!” another stated.

“Not only are you the most gorgeous and stunning girl ever but I also truly believe that you’re an amazing and a kind person too,” a third comment read.

“Wow you are so amazing, a fourth social media user wrote.

Lyna appears to have no qualms about flaunting her flawless figure in racy outfits for her online pics. She’s often seen in skimpy lingerie, tight tops, and revealing bathing suits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lyna most recently thrilled her fans when she posed in a yellow thong bikini at the beach. To date, that snap has garnered more than 122,000 likes and over 2,800 comments.