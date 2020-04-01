Kindly Myers Goes Topless In Daisy Dukes & Brown Heels

Kindly Myers took to Instagram to share a hot photo of herself rocking only a pair of small Daisy Dukes that showcased her incredible legs. It’s not uncommon for the model to post a variety of bikini photos on her page. Yet today, she changed things up a little bit with a sultry look that ended up being a little more revealing than her normal swimwear.

For the photo op, Myers struck a pose outside in the street. The background of the image was blurred, but the former member of the Army National Guard was in full focus. She squatted down on both legs, extending one in front and resting her elbow on it.

The Virgo flashed a glimpse of her beautifully manicured nails for the camera while she turned her body to the side. Myers put the large, dark-ink tattoo on her side on display, opting to go totally topless and strategically placing her arm in front of her chest to cover up.

Her muscular back, legs, and arms looked spectacular. She wore a tight pair of small Daisy Dukes. To lengthen her legs, she sported a pair of brown high heels. The Bowling Green, Kentucky, native wore her hair down, falling to one side of her shoulder.

She also kept her makeup to a minimum. In addition to a thick mascara, she also sported a small amount of liner on the bottom of her eyes as well as a dab of blush on both cheeks.

In the caption, the “Professional Smokeshow” shared that life goes on, seemingly referring to the state of the world as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

The post has been live on her page for a few short hours, and it’s attracted a lot of attention from the hottie’s 1.9 million fans with well over 3,800 likes and 100-plus comments. Most fans applauded Myers on her amazing figure while a few others thanked her for the quote.

” So true…so true……. BTW This photo shot is INCREDIBLY SEXY!!!!” one admirer gushed, adding a few red heart emoji to the end of the post.

“Now, that’s sexy as hell my friend!” another one of the model’s fans raved.

“Absolutely right. You are so beautiful sweetheart,” a third Instagrammer added with a few flame emoji.

