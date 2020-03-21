Wendy Williams Tells Dr. Oz She’s Avoiding Sex In Wake Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Wendy Williams won't be having any romantic partners over in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.

During a chat with Dr. Mehmet Oz while on his show on Friday, talk show host Wendy Williams revealed the drastic steps she’s taking to avoid the coronavirus, including abstaining from sex. She explained that she’s practicing an abundance of caution by not even allowing her romantic partner in her apartment during this time out of fear that he could be a carrier of the virus and pass it off to her, according to Hollywood Life.

After filing for divorce from her husband of over two decades last year, Williams is legally a single woman and lives in her New York City apartment alone. In the wake of the coronavirus, she is grateful to not be sharing her living space with anyone else, saying even her own romantic partner will have to wait to see her until after this is all over.

“Dismiss. I can’t ask him to stay. Thankful that it’s only me as the only human in my house.When this is over, I’ll see you then. But, right now, no. I don’t trust the swapping of spit, semen, bodily fluids, whether they’re tears or sweat. No, I trust none of that.”

Dr. Oz is currently one of the only television hosts that are still filming new episodes during this time. His reason behind this is to continue to offer audience members answers to their most vital questions regarding this pandemic. Meanwhile, Williams has put pause on the production of her own talk show, The Wendy Williams Show, after much persuasion.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Williams was not pleased when she was told they would have to discontinue filming in an effort to avoid spreading germs through person to person contact. She explained to Dr. Oz that she had been determined to continue filming the show and was even willing to conduct the show without an audience present if necessary.

Nevertheless, her requests were denied and she has agreed to remain home and practice social distancing as has been called for by the government and the CDC. She made it clear that she wants to go back to work sooner than later, emphasizing that she is willing to risk it all in an effort to get filming started again.

“I’m willing to risk it with one camera and a flashlight. I’m ready to go back to work next week. I’m ready to go back to work when we’re like — come on, let’s go,” she told Dr. Oz.