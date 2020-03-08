Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Rocks A Pink Bikini Top, Puts Her Incredible Assets On Full Display

Daniella Chavez exactly knows how to brighten up her fans’ weekends with her hot pictures. The stunner recently went online and shared a new picture on Instagram in which she could be seen rocking a pink bikini top.

The risque ensemble allowed the model to show off an ample amount of cleavage. That’s not all, but the tiny garment also enabled Daniella to flash a glimpse of underboob. To infuse style and sexiness, she loosely wrapped a pink negligee around her arms, one that featured marabou trims on the edges.

Staying true to form, Daniella opted for a full face of makeup. The application included a beige foundation, a tinge of pink blush, pink lipstick combined with a slick of gloss, and a shimmery nude eyeshadow. She applied a thick coat of mascara and finished off her makeup with defined eyebrows. Finally, the Latina bombshell also painted her perfectly-manicured, acrylic nails with transparent polish.

The model loosely tied her pink-dyed hair and allowed them to fall freely over her arms. In terms of accessories, she opted for a pair of delicate drop earrings, a ring and a small stud in her nose.

To strike a pose, Daniella stood straight, tilted her head, looked straight into the camera, bit her nails and clicked a selfie.

The hottie wrote a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she talked about the kind of men she likes and wrote that she neither wants a submissive man nor a devout lover but someone who is free, cute and crazy.

Within five hours of having been posted, and as of this writing, Daniella’s picture garnered close to 80,000 likes and above 740 comments in which fans and followers praised her for her incredible assets as well as her beautiful facial features. Many of her ardent admirers also responded to her caption and expressed their wishful thinking by saying that they are single and available for dating her.

“Omg, you are so hot and sexy. Amazing figure,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Damn!! You are divine. The most beautiful woman on Earth,” another user chimed in.

“How can anyone be this gorgeous? You make me speechless,” a third follower wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer replied to the caption of the picture and asked the model out.

“I love you so much, Daniella. I am cute and crazy, will you go on a date with me?” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “breathtaking,” and “so sexy,” to praise the model.

Apart from her fans, Colombian glamour model Viviana Castrillon also liked the picture to show appreciation and support.