‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Rocks Tiny Black-And-Red Bikini On The Beach

Instagram sensation Lauren Drain, who many know as the “World’s Sexiest Nurse,” recently encouraged her 3.9 million Instagram followers to sign up for a fitness challenge she’s running by sharing a bikini snap as inspiration. Lauren didn’t specify that the bikini shot was a throwback, but given that the blond bombshell is still working on her physique post-baby, it’s likely that the picture was from an earlier time in her life.

In the shot, Lauren stood on a pristine sand beach with the waves gently lapping at the shore. All of her sculpted physique was on display, and the photo was cropped in a way that she was the only person in the shot.

Lauren rocked a black-and-red bikini that left little to the imagination. The top had basic triangular cups that showed off her ample assets, and thin red straps tied around her neck to secure the top. The bottoms dipped low, showing off a ton of her chiselled stomach. Two red straps stretched across her hips, and a small red-and-black patch of fabric covered up all the NSFW bits while leaving as much of her bronzed body exposed as possible.

She was barefoot, enjoying the feel of the sand in her toes, and had a pair of sunglasses perched on her head. The only accessory Lauren wore was a pendant necklace that hung low on her chest, drawing even more attention to her tantalizing cleavage. Her long blond locks hung down in a straight style, and she flashed a huge smile at the camera.

Lauren’s Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post racked up over 22,200 likes within just eight hours. Several of her followers opted to head to the comments section to share their thoughts on the bikini shot, and the post received 123 comments in the same time span.

“This might be my new fav pic. So much beauty wrapped up in one little body,” one fan said.

“Omg you are so sexy,” another fan commented, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“I think I’m in love,” one follower said.

Another simply added “I really like your bikini.”

Whether she’s in a bikini or in regular clothing, Lauren loves to flaunt her sculpted shape. In one of her recent Instagram updates, as The Inquisitr reported, Lauren rocked a pair of tiny shorts and a simple nude tank top. She upped the sex appeal of the look by going braless underneath the tank, and added a pair of high heels to complete the smoking hot ensemble.