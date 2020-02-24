Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Highlights Her Rock Hard Abs In A Strapless String Bikini

Katelyn Runck gave her fans some major inspiration when she flaunted her abs in a tiny bikini for her latest Instagram update. The fitness model published the photos to her feed on Monday afternoon.

In the racy shots, Katelyn looked smoking hot as she donned a light-pink strapless bikini with string bottoms. The two-piece tied around her back and on the sides of the briefs.

The sexy swimwear left little to the imagination as Katelyn’s toned arms, massive cleavage, rock hard abs, curvy hips, and muscular legs were put on full display in the snaps.

In the first photo, the model looked down at the ground as she ran her fingers through her hair. The second shot featured Katelyn looking out of a nearby window with a sultry stare on her face.

The brunette bombshell had her long, dark brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose strands that were pushed over her shoulder and fell down her back. She also rocked a full face of makeup in the pics.

The glam look included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and a smoky eye shadow. She completed the application with pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow on her face, and light-pink gloss on her full lips.

Katelyn accessorized the bikini look with a pair of tiny earrings and some white polish on her fingernails.

In the caption, the model revealed that she’s been hitting the sauna hard, and that the pictures were taken in Medellin, Antioquia.

Meanwhile, plenty of Katelyn’s over 2.1 million followers flocked to show their love for the post, clicking the like button more than 10,000 likes and over 470 comments within the first 35 minutes after it was shared to the platform.

“You’re naturally amazing and beautiful,” one of Katelyn’s followers told her in the comments section.

“Oh. My. Lawd. That is a great way to start the week,” remarked another adoring fan.

“We love to adore your beautiful body,” a third social media user wrote.

“Your hard work and discipline shows,” a fourth comment read.

As many fans already know, Katelyn often shows off her gym-honed body online. She tries to inspire her followers to lead a healthy lifestyle and shows them what hard work can do to a figure.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katelyn Runck got the pulses of her fans racing last week when she posed in an orange monokini as she soaked up some sun in Miami. To date, that post has racked up more than 40,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.