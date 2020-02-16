Jordyn Woods Stuns In Skintight Leggings, A Denim Corset Top, And Designer Boots

Jordyn's followers absolutely loved her look.

Jordyn Woods showed off a stylish pair of designer boots and her voluptuous booty for her latest social media upload.

On Saturday, the 22-year-old entrepreneur and influencer took to Instagram to share a photo of an outfit that she rocked for an outing in Malibu, California. Jordyn was pictured wearing a dark blue denim corset top with short puff sleeves. Jordyn was posing from the side, but it was still evident that the top had a plunging neckline that exposed a generous amount of her ample cleavage. The tight garment featured boning on its flat, structured front. It also had a lace-up back that helped cinch in Jorydn’s waist and accentuate the curve of her back.

However, it was the bottom half of Jordyn’s ensemble that her fans couldn’t quit raving over. She was wearing a pair of thin black leggings that were so tight that they looked painted on. The bottoms clung to Jordyn’s curvy derriere and shapely thighs.

The social media sensation completed her eye-catching ensemble with a pair of beige Gucci boots. The knee-high canvas boots featured the brand’s “GG” motif in brown, and they had leather drawstring ties around their tops. Jordyn was wearing the tops of the boots pushed down to given them a slouchy look. Her designer footwear also had wood-effect heels.

Jordyn wore her dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back in a low ponytail. Her waist-length tresses were curled at the ends. The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was rocking a natural beauty look that included a nude lip and minimal eye makeup.

Jordyn was photographed posing outside the Chrome Hearts jewelry boutique. In the caption of her post, she quoted the Jay-Z song “Beach Is Better.”

Fitness model Dolly Castro responded to Jordyn’s photo with a lyric from a different song, “My Humps” by The Black Eyed Peas.

“Whatcha gonna do with all that junk?” she wrote.

“The thickness is real,” read another response to Jordyn’s photo.

“Now how are we supposed to coexist with someone this perfect,” gushed another fan.

Jordyn’s boots also got a little love.

“Them boots bms with that fit baby,” wrote one of Jordyn’s followers.

As of this writing, Jordyn’s photo has been liked over 430,000 times.

The style star’s fans clearly enjoyed seeing her wear leggings as part of her sexy and chic ensemble, but they also love it when she sports leggings as workout wear. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jordyn’s Instagram followers had an enthusiastic response to a video of the fitness enthusiast rocking a similar pair of leggings during one of her intense sweat sessions at the gym.