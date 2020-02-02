American Fitness Model Whitney Johns Shows Off Major Skin In Butt-Baring Shorts

American fitness model Whitney Johns, who is famous on social media for her amazing curves and pretty face, went online on Sunday, February 2, and treated her fans to a very racy photo.

In the snap, the 29-year-old stunner could be seen rocking a barely-there, greenish-yellow bikini that she teamed with a pair of raunchy, butt-baring shorts. As a result, the model put her pert derriere on full display to titillate her fans.

That’s not all but Whitney also showed off major sideboob as she struck a side pose. The risqué ensemble also enabled the hottie to flaunt her toned arms and smooth back.

To strike a pose for the snap, Whitney threw her head back, struck a side pose, raised her arms and ran her fingers through her hair. She closed her eyes and stuck her booty out — a move that sent temperatures soaring.

To add an extra tinge of sexiness to her look, the stunner spray tanned her entire body. She also opted for a full face of makeup in keeping with her distinct style. The application featured an olive-colored foundation, bronze blusher, a thick coat of mascara and defined eyebrows. She finished her makeup by strobing her entire face with a highlighter.

The brunette bombshell wore her tresses in curls and wore them down to pull off a very sexy look. To avoid taking the attention away from her sexy attire, Whitney ditched jewelry and accessories.

In the caption, she asked her fans who they are rooting for during the Super Bowl and added that her only relation with the game is that she lived in San Francisco for a couple of years. She confessed that other than her association with the city, she has no interest in the game.

The stunner also tagged her photographer Mike “Ohrangu” Tang and her makeup artist Cristina Pilo in the post to give them a shout-out.

Within 30 minutes of posting, the snap garnered more than 2,400 likes and more than 117 comments in which fans and followers openly expressed their feelings for the model and showered her with numerous compliments.

“I’d rather watch you than watching the game,” one of her fans wrote.

“Those jeans are winning the day,” another user wrote about the model’s racy shorts.

“I am rooting for the hottie in this picture. Happy Sunday, beautiful,” a third admirer wrote.

Apart from her fans, the snap was also liked by many of Whitney’s fellow models and fitness trainers. Some of them include Valentina Lequeux and Jessica Weaver, among others.