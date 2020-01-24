UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Emerges From The Ocean Soaking Wet In Sexy New Snap

Arianny Celeste shared a sexy new snap and short video clip on Thursday evening to motivate her 3.2 million followers to purchase her 2020 calendar. The UFC ring girl posed for the snapshots in Mexico and wanted to give her fans a behind-the-scenes peek of the calendar shoot.

For the photo, Arianny sported a knotted sliding triangle top and South Beach Brazilian bottoms from the No Strings Attached swimwear line. Her scandalous bikini revealed a lot of skin, much to the delight of the model’s many admirers. The triangular shape of her top allowed the foxy babe to show off the curves of her breasts and her perfectly taut midriff.

She posed by standing in ankle-deep water on the shore of a stunning beach and slightly bending her knee. To better accentuate her curvaceous figure, Arianny lifted her arms and placed her hands behind her neck, making her chest stick out more in the process. The clip showed the hottie’s various poses as the waves lapped at her long legs, with the professional photographer crouched down in the water in front of her to get the perfect shot.

To finalize her appearance, Arianny rocked a full face of makeup perfectly suited to the beach theme of the shoot. Her makeup artist, Eileen Madrid, dusted golden-hued shadow across her eyelids with a pink-tinged shade used on her creases and outer corners, then she added a coat of mascara and defined her eyebrows. Eileen also finessed the perfect combination of foundation, bronzer, and highlighter to give Arianny’s flawless complexion a subtle dewy glow. Finally, she used a matte shade of lipstick on her parted lips.

All of the hard work that went into fine-tuning her calendar seems to have paid off, with her latest Instagram share earning over 9,000 likes in less than half an hour. Several people promised to check out her website and put an order in for her product.

“Been following you for years, since you were working with Chip Foose. And you haven’t aged one bit! And still as beautiful as ever. Rock on!” wrote one fan.

“I’m sure the photographer that did your calendar shoot had a breeze at her job… coz it’s YOU in front of the camera,” another person said.

“Divine body my beautiful mermaid,” contributed a third person.

Earlier this week, Arianny shared a couple of other sizzling pics to advertise her calendar. She wore racy red lingerie while perched atop a bathroom counter, sprawling a love message in red lipstick on the mirror.