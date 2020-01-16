Candice Swanepoel Shows Skin In The Tiniest Zebra-Print Bikini

The Victoria's Secret Angel posed in a seriously skimpy string bikini.

Lingerie model Candice Swanepoel sizzled in a seriously hot new photo posted to Instagram this week. The Victoria’s Secret Angel showed some serious skin in the sizzling snap shared to her swimwear line Tropic of C’s account on January 15 as she struck a very sultry pose in a stylish zebra-print bikini.

The snap showed the beauty as she sat with her legs apart on a flight of stairs while holding a large white shell up to her ear.

The 31-year-old beauty – who’s become one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognizable models since she first became an Angel almost a decade ago – flashed her seriously fit and toned body for the world as she slipped into the skimpy string look.

Candice’s unique bikini look was made up of a tiny triangle top that plunged pretty low on her chest.

The black-and-white zebra-print top had a thin string that stretched across her chest and tied behind her back and her neck for a halterneck look.

She paired that with equally skimpy bottoms in the same print which equally didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination. The tiny bikini bottoms were made up of only a seriously small piece of material that was held upright by strings that she tied into large bows high on her hips.

Candice tied the black strings in line with her bellybutton to make her already long model legs appear even longer.

She accessorized her black-and-white look with two chunky orange necklaces around her neck as well as a thin gold chain with a round pendant.

The gorgeous mom of two had her signature long blond hair flowing down as she gave the camera a very sultry look while flashing her all-over tan.

In the caption, Tropic of C said that Candice was showing off one of her best model poses in the brand’s Prai bikini top and bottom, both in the stylish and wild Zebra Sage print.

The bikini snap has received thousands of likes since it was first shared online. Tropic of C fans flooded the comments section with praise for the South African beauty as she put her toned body on show.

“Candice you are beautiful,” one person commented.

Another called the lingerie model their “muse.”

“Gurl u killin this game,” a third person said.

The sizzling photo even caught the attention of Candice’s close friend and former Victoria’s Secret Angel Doutzen Kroes – who the star recently showed off her bikini body with during a vacation to Jamaica – as she left five fire emoji on the post.

The beauty has most definitely proved that she’s a fan of animal-print swimsuits and bikinis in the past.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Candice previously slipped into a leopard-print swimsuit that exposed plenty of her booty for another sizzling swimwear photo shoot for her own line.