‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Flo’s Return Sparks Conflict & War

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 13 reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will return to L.A. However, her arrival will impact nearly everyone around her and rip some relationships apart.

Monday, January 13

After walking out on Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will go home to the Logan estate. There, she will tell her mother that she caught Liam kissing Steffy. Of course, Brooke will be horrified because she thought that they were finalizing their engagement.

Liam and Steffy will battle their emotions after Hope leaves. Steffy feels guilty for having followed Thomas Forrester's (Matthew Atkinson) orders, while Liam will make a confession to his ex-wife.

Tuesday, January 14

Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) designs will shock Steffy when she sees them for the first time. It seems as if Sally’s designs won’t fit the brief for the fashion competition showdown, and Steffy will have some grave concerns.

Flo is back in town and ready to take life by the horns. Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will encourage her daughter to fight for Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) even though he’s an engaged man.

Wednesday, January 15

Now that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) are back together, she will stake her claim on her man. When Brooke hears that Ridge and Shauna shared a few kisses, all hell will break loose.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Flo will catch up with Wyatt before Katie Logan’s (Heather Tom) meeting. Flo will realize that she’s still in love with her ex-boyfriend and will decide to go after him.

Thursday, January 16

Katie will call a family meeting. She will ask her family members to move beyond their hatred for Flo and to forgive her for betraying them in the past. The Logans will be shocked that Katie wants them to forgive Flo after everything that she has done.

Brooke, who is outraged by Shauna’s behavior, will demand that Shauna be put out of Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) house. Of course, Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) won’t stand for Brooke bullying her friend. Soon, Brooke and Quinn will be at each other’s throats as they declare war.

Friday, January 17

The soap opera spoilers state that Eric will need to choose between Brooke and Quinn in their heated showdown.

Flo will come on to Wyatt, wearing nothing but her underwear. Wyatt will turn down Flo as he wants to remain loyal to Sally.