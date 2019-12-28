Blond Bombshell Sara Underwood Looks Smoking Hot In Tiny Plaid Miniskirt

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood tantalized her 9.3 million Instagram followers with a seasonal triple update that made the most of the natural beauty of the winter season.

In the update, Sara rocked a gray bodysuit with a slight turtleneck and form-fitting silhouette. The bodysuit functioned as a top, and Sara layered on a tight plaid miniskirt with a scandalous slit up one side, which exposed even more of her toned thighs.

Sara added a pair of sheer tights with a black polka dot print on them and also wore a black beanie with a pom pom on the top. Her blond hair peeked out the sides of the beanie in soft waves, and she looked stunning in the ensemble. Though Sara typically shares photos taken with gorgeous natural scenery in the background, this photo featured a large lodge in the background, as she explained in the caption. It seems that Sara ventured out from her slice of paradise in the woods of Washington to Mount Hood, Oregon, as she included the location as a geotag.

In the second snap in the update, Sara placed her hands out to catch the falling snowflakes, and stuck her tongue out in a playful facial expression. She finished off the look by spinning around and showing off her ensemble from another angle. Her ample assets were on full display in the final shot, and the angle showed off just how short the miniskirt was.

The post was an advertisement for the online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand that Sara has worked with several times before. The blond bombshell has worn countless Fashion Nova pieces in previous posts, both in advertisements and in regular posts.

The buxom beauty’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling, snowy update, and the post received over 68,100 likes within just two hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

One fan challenged Sara to truly embrace the winter season and said, “okay WILD woman lets see you make a snowman. Beautiful lady.”

Loading...

“Stunning beautiful lady and so cute and very sexy and attractive,” another fan added.

Another follower called Sara an “Angel in the Snow.”

“You’re so radiant,” one fan commented.

Even the posts that Sara shares as advertisements are usually well-received by her followers because they feature her looking absolutely stunning in them. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara shared a video advertisement for the grooming company Manscaped on her Instagram page. She wore a red, low-cut sequin mini dress for the video, and the ensemble showcased her tantalizing cleavage.