Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Toned Backside In White Booty Shorts On Instagram

Tammy Hembrow motivated her fans to head to the gym on Thursday with a new collection of Instagram content. In a series of photos and videos, the model shared some of her butt workouts and proved that her hard work has paid off with a few selfies.

The first part of the post consisted of two mirror selfies to show off Tammy’s look. The photos showed the fitness junkie standing in her bathroom with her beloved protein shake. Tammy looked ready to slay another workout in a minuscule white halter neck sports bra that seemed slightly sheer as it hugged her busty chest closely. Tammy’s toned and tanned abs were on full display between the top and a pair of matching, high-waisted, ultra-short booty shorts that left her shapely legs completely exposed.

Tammy accessorized her workout look with a pair of dainty, gold hoop earrings. Her only makeup appeared to be dark, thick lashes and shaped eyebrows. The mother of two pulled her short, blond hair into two messy space buns at the top of her head, though she left a few strands out all over to frame her face.

In the first photo, Tammy held her phone up to her face in one hand and her pink protein shaker in the other. With one hip cocked slightly, she looked at her phone with her lips parted.

The second photo showed Tammy’s rounded booty as she turned around to share her progress. Her shorts appeared to just barely stretch over her massive backside. The angle put her stunning hourglass figure on full display as she tugged at the shorts around her tiny waist.

The rest of the post consisted of butt workout videos, including barbell side split squats, banded barbell side split squats, and deadlifts. With each move, the Saski Collection owner’s booty shook.

Tammy’s post garnered more than 221,000 likes more than 1,200 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Tammy’s followers left praise for the model’s flawless physique in the comments section.

“Your body is perfection,” one fan said.

“Awesome, lovely and very impressive.!!” another user added.

“Just tryna be like youuu,” said a third follower.

“Literally my biggest motivation everr,” another fan commented.

It’s clear that many of Tammy’s fans look up to her for fitness inspiration. The model’s page is filled with workout videos to help others build their own bodies. Last week, Tammy took to the gym with her camera once more to share her workout while wearing skintight pink leggings.