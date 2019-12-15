Sierra Skye Takes Sizzling Selfie In Bright Pink Lingerie

Blond bombshell Sierra Skye had her 4.1 million Instagram followers tantalized with her latest Instagram update, in which she donned a bright pink lingerie set which left little to the imagination.

Sierra stood in front of a full-body mirror in her home, with a luxurious space visible behind her. The left side of the photo featured a couch and large window with cream-colored curtains draped over it, and to the right was her stunning front door with double French doors featuring wrought-iron details and a thick black frame.

In the middle of it all stood Sierra, with her phone raised as she took a selfie. The beauty’s phone was clad in a pale pink case with strawberries on it, and she continued the pink theme in her lingerie set. The beauty wore a long-line strapless bra with molded cups that highlighted her assets and flaunted a hint of cleavage. She paired the top with some high-cut bottoms that were crafted from a similar lacy material. The bottoms stretched over her hips, managing to simultaneously highlight her trim waist and her voluptuous hips and thighs.

Sierra kept the accessories simple, adding just one pendant necklace, and she pulled her blond locks up into a messy bun. The beauty had one hand clutching her phone while the other brushed a strand of hair away from her face in the sizzling snap.

The lingerie set she was wearing was from the brand Pretty Little Thing, and Sierra made sure to tag the brand in both the picture and in the caption of the post.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy Sunday snap, and the post received over 12,300 likes within just 22 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their praise and compliment Sierra.

“Pretty in pink,” one fan said, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“Perfection at its absolute best,” another follower commented.

Another fan showered her with compliments and said “Oh honey… you define hotness and gorgeousness… you are adorably stunning and suppa sexy.”

“Absolute Smoke Show!!!” another fan added.

Sierra isn’t afraid to flaunt her incredible physique in skimpy ensembles. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared a snap in which she donned a metallic lace slip dress. The beauty perched on her gorgeous kitchen counter in the look and placed one finger between her lips as she delivered a seductive vibe in the smoking hot picture. In that shot, she had her blond hair pulled up in a messy bun as well, allowing her cleavage and bronzed body to take center stage.